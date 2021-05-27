Woman pulled from Sandy Point water dies, identified as 42-year-old Linthicum woman

After asking for the public’s help identifying a woman pulled out of the water at Sandy Point State Park Sunday, Maryland Department of Natural Resources police identified her as 42-year-old Geeta Stowe, of Linthicum. She died in the hospital Tuesday.
Police said they still don’t know how long she was in the water before she was pulled out by locals on the beach. Detectives are investigating her cause of death.
Stowe’s identification was made possibly by numerous tips the agency received from the public, a spokesperson said in a statement. Police issued photos of Stowe’s tattoos in hopes someone would identify her. Witnesses told police Stowe was at the beach alone.
Stowe remained in critical condition in the hospital after being pulled from the water Sunday until Tuesday when she died. Police notified her family.