Natural Resources Police ask public for help identifying woman pulled from Sandy Point waters

Maryland Natural Resources Police are asking the public’s help identifying a woman in critical condition after she was pulled from the water at Sandy Point State Park Sunday.
Police responded to the state park around 1:40 p.m. Sunday after locals pulled her out of the water. She was transported to a local hospital, where she remains in critical condition.
A police spokesperson said Monday officers were still determining how long she was in the water.
Police are working to identify the woman described as Black with black hair and brown eyes, which is approximately 30 to 35 years old, 5′2 and weighs 117 pounds. She has several tattoos, including a hummingbird with the word “Rekha” on her left arm and “Rekha” again on her left upper chest.
The woman has a full sleeve tattoo on her right arm with the image of a praying angel with rosary beads on her upper arm, flowers on the middle of her arm and an angel on her lower arm. She has the word “livestrong” with a star tattooed on her stomach and an unidentified symbol on her upper back.
Witnesses told police the woman seemed to be alone at the beach and not accompanied by friends.
Police ask anyone with information on the incident or anyone who knows the woman to contact Cpl. Leonard at 443-775-9692 or call the dispatch line at 410-260-8888.