Parents get internet tips at Arnold YMCA for Safer Internet Day

Parents eager to learn about all things internet gathered together at The Greater Annapolis YMCA in Arnold for a “Be Internet Awesome” workshop, where they learned basic online safety techniques as part of Safer Internet Day.
The workshops, sponsored by Google, focus on the company’s Internet Code of Awesome: Be Smart, Alert, Strong, Kind and Brave.
“The ‘Be Internet Awesome’ workshops provide a forum for parents to learn, discuss, and access tips on creating a safer online environment and empowers parents to continue the conversation at home,” said Jessica Covarrubias, lead of Be Internet Awesome. “Teaming up with YMCAs across the country helps us reach parents directly. Together we can instill healthy and responsible online habits in our children without denying them access to all the wonderful benefits that the Internet has to offer.”
Locally, the Y in Central Maryland hosted 13 workshops at its centers to help parents instill healthy and responsible internet habits in their children.
“The role that the Y plays in the communities, providing a platform and resources for information about how your kids can be safe at home,” said Zalanka Jones Anderson, Camp and family experience director at the Y. “This is important because kids are on social media and internet a lot younger."
The average American child’s screen time is between five and seven hours a day, according to the National Institutes of Health. That amount of screen time can make it hard for children to sleep at night, raise children’s risk for attention problems, anxiety and depression and raises children’s risk for gaining too much weight.
“As technology use among children continues to rise, we want to partner with parents to help them assure internet safety for their children. It’s a natural extension of our focus on healthy youth development. We are very proud to partner with Google to respond to the changing needs of families and to get Google’s Be Internet Awesome resources in front of parents,” said John Hoey, President & CEO of the Y in Central Maryland.
Amanda Hametz and her mother, Mary, attended the workshop together. Amanda has a 7-year-old daughter and wants to ease her daughter into technology.
“I wanted to give myself the tools to safeguard the internet from my daughter,” Amanda said. “(I) definitely will embrace opportunities for creating a safe space on the internet for her and learning to play with purpose.”
Leaving the workshop, Amanda was looking forward to the next and would like to hear from parents of older children and how they are dealing with the internet. The workshop covered several subjects, including understanding common internet scams such as phishing. Attendees were also taught how to build stronger passwords.
Some tips to avoid scams include looking out for statements about “winning” or getting something for “free." Things that sound too good to be true likely are. And always be on guard for phishing attempts — efforts to steal information like login or account details by pretending to be a trusted contact in an email, text, or other online communication, according to Google safety recommendations.
The biggest takeaway from the workshop is for kids to make the most of the Internet. Also, kids need to be prepared to make smart decisions and explore online with confidence.
More workshops are planned throughout the year.
“Being realistic with the kids and that they are thinking a little smarter is key,” Jones said. “There is some stuff that I didn’t even think about so being aware more than I was before is important.”