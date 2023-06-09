Severna Park man whose wife was injured in a shooting under mysterious circumstances sentenced to five years probation

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A Severna Park man whose wife was injured in a shooting at their home under mysterious circumstances was sentenced to five years of supervised probation Friday and released from jail.

Ryan Patrick Villeneuve, 39, has been held without bond since August, when Anne Arundel officers responded to reports of a shooting at his residence. According to charging documents, when they arrived, they heard Villeneuve yelling, “we are upstairs,” where he was applying pressure to his wife’s wounded right arm.

Villeneuve told police he had been cleaning his handgun in a bathroom when it somehow went off. In charging documents, officers wrote skeptically of his story, noting changes in the details he reported. His cleaning kit, for instance, was still in his gun safe and a bullet hole was several inches above the counter he said the gun was on when it fired.

After a family member told officers Villeneuve and his wife had been arguing before the shooting, he was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree assault, as well as three counts of reckless endangerment — one count for Villeneuve’s wife and two children inside the home at the time.

Villeneuve maintained his innocence since his arrest, his attorney said.

In February, Villeneuve pleaded guilty to first-degree assault. On Thursday, Anne Arundel Circuit Judge Stacy McCormack released him from incarceration and placed him on probation, barring Villeneuve from any unlawful contact with his wife.

Defense attorney Peter O’Neill called McCormack’s sentence “fair and equitable,” saying the family was happy to be reunited after the more than 300 days Villeneuve was held by county officials.

As part of his probation, Villeneuve was required to forfeit the handgun involved in the August shooting, O’Neill said, explaining Villeneuve is hoping to transfer the other firearms seized by police to a gun dealer to help provide for his family.