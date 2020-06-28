Protesters in ‘Peace and Unity Rally’ line the streets of Route 198 in Russett in support of Black Lives Matter

Meade Senior High School alumni led a peace and unity rally Sunday in Russett to discuss inequality in education and policing in Black communities.
The rally organizers were Jared Rogers, a rising sophomore at Towson University, Meron Henok, a rising sophomore at the University of Maryland, and Zaina Kaka, a rising junior at Frostburg State University.
Together they put on the rally that brought more than 200 people in support. The protesters lined the streets of Route 198 with signs and yelled many chants. Passing cars honked in support and stuck fists out the windows.
Henok feels like the baton of activism has been passed down to the youth to continue the fight for justice.
“From the start we knew we had to do this, it wasn’t optional. We thought it was important to get our voices out there,” Henok said. “We are making sure the police hear us and congressmen, delegates and the board of education. This is a serious thing we want to change.”
The message of change was heard throughout the rally and Henok believes “Change won’t happen if you are not uncomfortable and get used to being uncomfortable because this change is happening.”
Councilman Andrew Pruski, D-Gambrills, was in attendance at the rally to listen to people and help where he can.
Prior to the rally, Pruski sent out a post on Facebook criticizing the president for retweeting a video of someone shouting “white power.”
“We need to have discussion about bringing the country together, we need to listen to people and be out here,” Pruski said. “I always have pushed for advocacy and the youth will be sitting in our chairs eventually.”
“Community policing is the next step, making sure people know who the police are and what they are doing and holding people accountable on all sides,” Pruski said.
Henok said she has never spoke to an officer in her 19 years of living in Russett or ever had a relationship with one until she was coordinating with county police to help escort and block off streets.
Henok also spoke about funding at Meade High and improvements that could be made to teaching Black history.
“We aren’t taught about our Black excellence in school and all the achievements we have accomplished, instead we are taught Shakespeare every year and a brief mention of Martin Luther King Jr.,” Henok said.
Kate Snyder, Vice President of the Teachers Association of Anne Arundel County, attended the rally because it is important for her students.
“If we don’t realize the systemic racism in Anne Arundel Public Schools then we are fools. We are not teaching what our kids need to learn then we aren’t funding our schools the way need to,” Snyder said. “If we don’t fight as a teacher of Black students then I shouldn’t be teaching.”
Snyder loves that the rally was organized by students and it shows the leadership of students in the county.
“My job as an older white lady is to sit back and listen. Do what they tell me to do and follow their lead,” Snyder said.
Rogers wanted to show the community that Black lives really do matter and get that message out.
“I don’t want to be treated differently because the color of my skin, rather that is education or status, I want to be treated equally,” Rogers said.
Rogers believes communication between the Black community and officers can improve that relationship.
“It is important we support this movement because we want everyone to see that we want to be a part of the solutions and a part of the lasting changes that can happen,” said Capt. Daniel Rodriguez of the western district of the Anne Arundel County Police Department. “The way you build trust is showing trust by earning that. The public decides how they want to be policed not the other way.”
Rodriguez is happy to see the youth leading these protest and seeing them involved in these movements.
“They are the future and young officers have to be apart of these conversations as well, they are the future of law enforcement,” Rodriguez said. “The young community and young officers have to work together for solutions to the future.”