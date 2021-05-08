Police chase, crisis negotiation on Bay Bridge shuts traffic Saturday morning

A police chase that turned into a crisis negotiation closed the Bay Bridge and caused a miles-long traffic backup Saturday morning, an official with the Maryland Transportation Authority said.
Police tried to stop a driver wanted by the Anne Arundel County police who was fleeing in a vehicle eastbound on Route 50. The driver failed to comply, police said. Officers followed the car “at a safe speed” until the driver stopped near exit 39 for Castle Marina Road. Police and crisis negotiators were able to resolve the situation and bring the person into custody, closing and bridge and causing hours-long delays on Kent Island in the process.
Traffic on both spans was closed about 6 a.m. The traffic jam was slowly easing by late morning when the westbound span was reopened and one lane of eastbound traffic began flowing around 7:30 a.m. As of noon, eastbound traffic was crawling as traffic was diverted to exit 37 toward Stevensville.