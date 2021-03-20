Driver dies, two children sent to trauma center after car crashes into tree in Glen Burnie

A driver is dead and two children are being treated at John Hopkins Pediatric Trauma Center after a car they were traveling in crashed into a tree in Glen Burnie Saturday.
The car was traveling northbound on Route 10 near Ordnance Road when it drove off the road and into a tree around 3:15 p.m. Saturday. The driver died at the scene. Anne Arundel County Fire Department spokesperson Capt. Russ Davies said the scene is still active and the age and gender of the victims is unknown.
Anne Arundel County police encourage drivers to take alternates routes.