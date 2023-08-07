Gambrills doctor convicted of health care fraud after COVID-19 test scheme

The director of an urgent care chain headquartered in Gambrills was found guilty Friday of five counts of health care fraud after submitting more than $15 million in fraudulent Medicare claims for patients who received COVID-19 tests.

A jury convicted Ron Elfenbein after a three-week trial in the Maryland District Court in Baltimore. Elfenbein, 49 of Arnold, faces a maximum sentence of 50 years in federal prison — 10 years for each count — at a Nov. 4 hearing.

According to a news release from the Department of Justice, Elfenbein is the first doctor convicted of overcharging the federal government for COVID-19 tests.

“It is important for us to safeguard the taxpayer’s hard-earned dollars. In this case, the jury found that Dr. Elfenbein took advantage of the pandemic to fraudulently obtain funds intended to assist those in need,” said Erek L. Barron, United States Attorney for the District of Maryland. “Investigating and prosecuting COVID fraud remains a priority for my office.”

In a joint statement to The Capital, Elfenbein’s attorneys Gregg Bernstein, Marin Himeles Jr. and Samantha Miller said Elfeinbein “is obviously disappointed in the jury’s decision and continues to believe that he did not knowingly submit false claims for services provided by Drs Ergent Care. He is considering his options moving forward.”

Elfenbein formerly operated the Drs ERgent Care company, a chain of urgent care facilities based in Gambrills that was also known as First Call Medical Center. With locations throughout Anne Arundel and Howard counties, as well as a now-closed operation at BWI Marshall Airport, the company also ran COVID-19 testing facilities at the Earleigh Heights and Odenton volunteer fire departments during the pandemic.

In April 2022, Elfenbein was indicted on three counts, alleging he had instructed employees to bill insurers for higher-complexity office visits when patients had only received a COVID-19 test. Prosecutors said many of the patients were asymptomatic, only getting tested for their jobs or in preparation for travel. The doctor pleaded not guilty to every count.

Then, in January, additional charges were added to the indictment on behalf of two more insurers. According to the Justice Department, Elfenbein submitted or instructed his employees to submit fraudulent payment claims to Medicare and Medicaid, TRICARE, which services active duty military members, commercial insurers including CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, and the Health Resources and Services Administration COVID-19 Uninsured Program.

In a statement, federal prosecutors said the damages totaled more than $15 million, though the indictment only specified five claims made to Medicare and CareFirst. The indictment said the doctor was “aided and abetted by others” who were not named, also claiming the scheme benefitted people who were “known and unknown to the grand jury.”

Marcia Lubin, a Justice Department spokesperson, said Monday she was not aware of any other charges filed in relation to the case.

Elfenbein moved to Maryland in 2002 to complete a residency at Johns Hopkins, and much of his time in the state has been spent in and around politics. He ran for the House of Delegates in 2006, the state Senate in 2010 and the House again in 2016, losing all of those races as a Republican.

Those connections lent themselves to Drs Ergent Care LLC, as well. In 2021, for instance, when First Call opened its short-lived urgent care in the BWI airport, then Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, helped Elfenbein cut the ribbon. Hogan also presented the Anne Arundel doctor with a citation for his efforts during the pandemic.

Additionally, former Republican state Del. Sid Saab, who served District 33 until the beginning of this year, helped found the Gambrills urgent care. He was listed as the company’s resident agent before Elfenbein took the position the next year, state business records say.

In 2019, Saab issued a public apology for advertising the business on his official Twitter account, calling the post, and another one selling a used car, mistakes. At the time of Elfenbein’s indictment, however, Saab said he was “not involved on that side of the business” and later sued his foe in the 2022 election, Dawn Gile, a Democrat, for defamation after campaign materials referenced the Elfenbein case.

Saab, who is named with Del. Brian Chrisholm, a District 31 Republican, in a wrongful termination lawsuit from their shared gym business, did not return a request for comment Monday.

The $100,000 gym suit, levied against the lawmakers’ business after an employee claimed she was fired for reporting sexual harassment against a superior, is scheduled to begin trial in Maryland District Court Aug. 28.