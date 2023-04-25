Baltimore man charged in theft of $40,000 Rolex watch from Annapolis mall jeweler

A Baltimore man has been charged with felony theft after a $40,000 Rolex watch was stolen from a jeweler inside the Westfield Annapolis Mall.

If convicted, Dominic Themetres Baines, 29, faces a maximum punishment of 10 years in prison. As of Monday evening, an April 16 summons has yet to be served, according to court documents.

On March 7, shortly before 1 p.m., police responded to the Royal Jewelers store at the Westfield Annapolis Mall after reports of a shoplifting.

A store associate told officers that three people, two men and one woman, had come into the business and asked to look at a two-tone Rolex watch adorned with diamonds. When asked to provide identification, per store policy, one of the men handed the employee a driver’s license belonging to Baines, according to charging documents.

When staff put the watch on the man’s wrist, the three people ran out of the store, police wrote.

At the time of the theft, officers were unable to review the security footage because the employees on shift didn’t have access to the recordings. According to charging documents, an insurance adjuster contacted authorities more than a month later and shared the footage.

Using it, police were able to identify Baines by his facial features, according to court filings. Though he entered Royal Jewelers wearing a face mask below his nose, police wrote the hair style, nose, eyes, “facial bone structure,” and “upper head region” of the person on video and Baines’ license photo were “identical.”

On April 14, two days before police were given access to the Annapolis jeweler’s security footage, Baines was arrested at the Maryland Live! Casino in Hanover after staff members reported him waving a knife at the entrance. After a struggle with officers, Baines was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and obstructing and hindering. Police found a black folding pocketknife on the scene, according to charging documents.

In that case, Baines was released on his own recognizance April 17.

New hearings have not yet been scheduled in either case.