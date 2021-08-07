Summer festival honoring community activist set for Tuesday in Annapolis

A summer festival will be held Tuesday evening in Annapolis to honor the memory of community activist Robert Eades and raise awareness of COVID-19, the disease that claimed his life.
The event will be held from 5-8 p.m. in front of the Annapolis Boys and Girls Club at the Wiley H. Bates Complex on Smithville Street
The event is free and open to the public and will include food and music, with Hall Band and Kojo scheduled to perform.
The event commemorates Eades, who died on Aug. 3, 2020 at the age of 63 as a result of coronavirus.
Eades was a stout activist for the city public housing communities for three decades. He would admonish officials for not helping with outlying problems and would advocate for better living conditions. Eades lived on Pleasant Street and saw the city’s struggles first hand.
Eades was a passionate speaker who wasn’t afraid to call out the city for perceived injustices. He would verbally spar with anyone, including the mayor. His daughter often accompanied him to City Council meetings. He wanted her to see her father engaged with his government.
“As the state of Maryland. Anne Arundel County and the City of Annapolis prepare to address growing concerns that a variant of the virus is on the rise. It is important that we remind the community of the importance of becoming vaccinated,” said Carl Snowden, Convener of the Caucus of African-American Leaders.
”Just weeks before he died, Robert Eades called on members of the community to become vaccinated,” Snowden said. “Now, more than a year later, his message is more important than ever. We hope that the community will honor him by becoming vaccinated”.
The Anne Arundel County Health Department will be giving out vaccination shots at the event.
Experts say unvaccinated people are continuing to spread the COVID-19 and make up the bulk of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Nearly 60% of Maryland residents are fully vaccinated with either both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the one-shot dose from Johnson & Johnson.
Anne Arundel County has reported a rise in coronavirus cases. On Thursday, it registered a rate of 10.7 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 over a seven-day period. That rate was .7 on July 1.
The festival will also serve as a kick-off for candidates running for office in the city of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County. And there will be a voter’s registration table.
The congressional candidate Brittany Oliver and Del. Shaneka Henson are scheduled to speak.
Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman, Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley and candidates running for office are also scheduled to attend the event.