Activist Robert Eades, lifelong Annapolis resident and Black community advocate, dies from COVID-19 at 63

Robert Eades, a lifelong Annapolis resident known as a fierce advocate for the city’s Black community, died on Monday from COVID-19, his son confirmed.
He would have turned 64 this month.
“This is a big loss to his family, his friends, and the city of Annapolis. What he truly loved and cared about was his city,” said Tavon Eades, Robert’s oldest son. Eades said his father died at Anne Arundel Medical Center.
Eades was a stout activist for the cities public housing communities for three decades. He would admonish officials for not helping with outlying problems and would advocate for better living conditions. City officials credit Eades for successful city-wide programs, driven by his deep knowledge and trust within the community.
“People know if you had a problem in the community you could talk to Robert and he would be the liaison, the voice that goes to the mayor, that goes to the council meeting, and give one of his Robert Eades speeches to let everyone know what’s going on,” said Kevin Simmons, director of Annapolis’ office of emergency management. “He touched a lot of lives in so many ways.”
Eades was a passionate orator who wasn’t afraid to call out the city for perceived injustices. He would verbally spar with anyone, including the mayor. His daughter accompanied him often to City Council meetings. He wanted her to see her father engaged with his government.
Eades grew up in the Clay Street and Washington Street area of Annapolis when it was known as the Fourth Ward. Herald Lloyd, a childhood friend of Eades, described him as Annapolis’ knight in shining armor, who fought at City Hall against legislation like an anti-loitering bill introduced in 1999. Critics termed it the “loitering while Black” ordinance and said it would result in random harassment of Blacks by police officers in public housing communities.
“He was a true champion for people’s rights and civil rights. He’s been on the forefront battling for equal housing and just livable housing,” Lloyd said. “If something happens, go tell Robert Eades ... Robert Eades will raise the law.”
A taxi driver by trade, Eades owned “Neet-N-Klean Cab Co.” He pushed the city for better standards and routinely asked a taxi stand be placed in downtown Annapolis. He fought even harder for local taxi rights after the rise of Uber and Lyft.
Eades was a man of faith and active in the city’s church community. In one of his last exchanges with a Capital reporter in April, he continued his tradition of worrying about Annapolis’ residents as they battled the coronavirus pandemic.
“Everyday, at 1 o’clock, I ask people to stop whatever they’re doing,” he wrote. “Whatever their respective religion is, that we all pray at one time [for the betterment] of their lives and this country in the elimination of this plague. Please join in and ask any of your friends if they wish to. There is power in prayer and unity.”
“I cry.”
He is survived by his fiance BeLawn McGowan, his seven children and 10 grandchildren.