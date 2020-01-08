A man has been arrested after police said he knocked a woman over and stole her bag in Annapolis.
Troy Bynum, 30, of Glen Burnie was arrested Tuesday evening after police investigated reports of a robbery at the 1200 block of Boucher Avenue. A woman told police a man fled after stealing her bag following a struggle.
Annapolis police said Bynum was tracked to an apartment in the 900 block of President Street after he fled. Bynum was found in the apartment and arrested as he had an active arrest warrant for using a stolen credit card obtained during a burglary, police said.