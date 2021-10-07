Anne Arundel County Farmers’ Market adds a day due to increased demand

In celebration of its 40th year anniversary, the Anne Arundel County Farmers’ Market will add Wednesday afternoons to its weekly schedule for the Annapolis location.
Increased demand from customers led the market to provide the new time slot that began Wednesday and will run each Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The open-air market under a pavilion at the corner of Riva Road and Truman Parkway provides freshly prepared foods along with locally sourced, garden-fresh produce, meats, and seafood from vendors. Other products such as freshly baked bread, olive oils, specialty bourbons and tequilas, and sweets will be offered, according to a news release.
In addition to the new Wednesday market hours, the Holiday Market will open Nov. 20 and run through Dec. 19 on Saturday 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Vendors will offer unique gift items from handmade wooden ornaments and toys to scented candles, evergreen wreaths, fine jewelry, cutting boards and furniture, along with seasonal produce, meats, milk and eggs, pies and other sweet stuff, the news release said.
Four new picnic tables were installed and a bike rack will also be installed. This year, the market also upgraded its lighting and installed new industrial fans.
For more visit the website at: aacofamersmarket.com.