40-year-old man transported to shock trauma with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries following ATV crash in Riva

Jack Hogan
By
Capital Gazette
Jul 31, 2020 10:24 AM

A 40-year-old man was airlifted Thursday to R. Adams Cowley Trauma Center in Baltimore with serious and possibly life-threatening injuries after an all-terrain vehicle accident in Riva, Anne Arundel County Fire Department said in a news release.

The fire department received a call just after 7 p.m. for reports of a flipped ATV in the 500 block Laurel Road in Riva. First responders found the man trapped under the ATV with serious and possibly life-threatening injuries, according to a news release. Maryland State Police Aviation Command transported him to Baltimore.

County police are investigating the cause of the incident, according to the news release.

