Former Anne Arundel County Councilman Richard ‘Dick’ Ladd passes away at 80

Former councilman Richard “Dick” Ladd, who represented Severna Park, died at the age of 80 Sunday, County Executive Steuart Pittman said and thanked him for his leading a “life of service.”
Ladd was born in Scituate, Massachusetts, and attended Bowdoin College, Tulane University, and the U.S. Air Force Command and Staff College. He served on the County Council from 2010 to 2014 and as chairman in 2011.
After serving in the U.S. Army as a helicopter pilot in the Vietnam War, Ladd won four bronze stars and 16 air medals, according to the Maryland Archives.
“He was an amazing person, I’m lucky to have known him,” Councilman Nathan Volke, R-Pasadena, said at Monday’s County Council meeting. “Four bronze stars, that says quite a lot right there, he was quite a person.”
Councilwoman Amanda Fiedler, R-Arnold, offered her condolences to the family and recalled having long conversations over the phone with Ladd.
“I remember Dick Ladd calling me up at seven o’clock in the morning or seven o’clock at night to talk with a passion over a whole bunch of different topics,” Fiedler said. “I remember being on the phone with him forever talking about private roads and infrastructure in the future, and he was so passionate about everything and very caring.”
This article will be updated.