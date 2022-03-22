Richard C. Bartlett Jr., decorated Naval aviator and founding member of Severn Sailing Association, celebrates 100th birthday

Dick C. Bartlett, who recently celebrated his 100th birthday, stands on the boat parking lot of Severn Sailing Association. Bartlett was a founding member of Severn Sailing Association in 1954. (Willy Keworth)

Richard C. Bartlett Jr. celebrated his 100th birthday by having lunch with his son at the Annapolis Yacht Club.

The Severna Park resident joined the century club in remarkable physical and mental condition. He’s extremely active with a sharp mind and flawless memory, enjoying life to the fullest in perfect health.

“In my mind, daddy is a miracle,” said youngest daughter Robin Bartlett. “He just finds a way to keep going and going and going.”

That lunch on March 8 was just the beginning of the festivities surrounding Bartlett Jr. becoming a centenarian. He was joined by a large contingent of close family for a dinner at AYC the following night and was guest of honor for another party held at his home overlooking Cattail Creek off the Magothy River.

“It’s a good time to be 100. I’ve never known anyone who reached that age, so I’m enjoying the celebration,” Bartlett Jr. said.

Asked on his birthday how it felt to join such an exclusive club, Bartlett Jr. quipped that he was “still amazed.”

Bartlett Jr., who was bestowed the nickname “Dick C” as a young boy, is well known in local sailing circles. He was a founding member of the Severn Sailing Association, playing a prominent role in the growth and development of dinghy racing off Annapolis. He is also a longtime member of both the Annapolis Yacht Club and the Sailing Club of the Chesapeake.

Bartlett Jr.’s passion for sailing was instilled by his father and namesake after the family moved to the Round Bay community of Severna Park. Richard C. Bartlett Sr. was an engineer with the U.S. Navy stationed at the David Taylor Model Basin.

The elder Bartlett and some fellow engineer friends built a fleet of dinghies they dubbed Severn One-Designs, and that is the boat on which Dick C and his three brothers learned to sail.

“I have very fond memories of spending time on the water aboard the Severn One-Design,” said Bartlett Jr., who also raced Comets as a youngster. “My father had great foresight in introducing us all to such an enjoyable sport.”

Bartlett Jr. graduated from Annapolis High in 1940 and spent two academic years at the University of Maryland before enlisting in the Navy as an aviation cadet. He underwent flight training at Air Station Pensacola in Florida then was deployed to the Aleutian Islands to pilot a Vought Kingfisher.

Those observation seaplanes, launched from ships by catapult, could land in the water using a large central float with two stabilizers.

Bartlett Jr. flew in World War II and the Korean War, piloting the Douglass AD Skyraider in the latter conflict. He was officer in charge of a six aircraft squadron of the single-engine bombers.

He spent 25 years in the service before retiring in 1967 as a commander, having been awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and Air Medal among many commendations. He pursued sailboat racing at almost every stop along the way, fortunate to be stationed at bases in Long Beach, Coronado and Seal Beach in California, Quonset Point, Rhode Island, and Annapolis.

His father was one of three men who incorporated the Severn Sailing Association in 1954. Bartlett Jr. was 32 years old and serving in Korea when his father founded the club, which was originally based in Round Bay before moving to its current location at Sycamore Point.

When the Korean War ended, Bartlett Jr. returned to Annapolis while stationed in Washington, D.C., and took an active role in developing the SSA facility off First Street in Eastport, donning knee-high wading boots to build the bulkheads that were filled with dredge material to create the land on which so many one-design sailboats are now stored.

During that time, Bartlett introduced his eldest daughter to sailing by buying her a wooden Cadet. “Dad raced an International 14 in those days, and he would take me out when I was 6 or 7 if it wasn’t too windy,” Linda Stearns recalled.

Transferred to the Naval facility on San Diego Bay, Bartlett Jr. was instrumental in establishing Snipe Fleet 573 at Coronado Yacht Club. He returned to Annapolis in 1965 after being posted to the Pentagon and became active in Snipe Fleet 532 at SSA, volunteering for race committee duty in addition to competing.

Bartlett Jr. was one of two principal race officers for the 1971 Snipe Nationals that were hosted by the Severn Sailing Association. That regatta helped solidify the organization’s reputation for running major national and international events.

Bartlett Jr. became an officer at SSA in the late 1960s and ascended to commodore in 1971, serving a two-year term. He took on a broader leadership role within the Annapolis sailing community when he served as Chesapeake Bay Yacht Racing Association president in 1973.

Tim Cusack first met Bartlett Jr. 38 years ago when their Snipe dinghies were stored side-by-side on the SSA lot. They instantly became friends and routinely performed race committee work together.

“No one has been more dedicated to Severn Sailing Association than Dick C,” Cusack said. “He is one of the club’s legendary figures and has always led by example by stepping up whenever something needed to be done. Dick C was never afraid to get his hands dirty.”

Tim’s father, William “Sparky” Cusack, who was a contemporary of Bartlett Jr., mentioned many times how much he liked and respected Bartlett Jr. Tim Cusack, who has served as commodore and treasurer of SSA, learned why while rigging Snipes alongside Bartlett Jr., or sharing a glass of Dewar’s scotch and a plate of oysters with him.

“It puts a smile on my face whenever I see Dick C or hear his name. He’s truly one of the most genuine, mindful, compassionate souls you will ever meet, and I feel blessed to know him,” Cusack said.

Of course, Bartlett Jr. has outlived many of his close friends from SSA, including Sparky Cusack. He greatly misses John and Marge Donald, Stuart Walker, Crombie Garrett and Stovy Brown as well. He’s also outlived three brothers with the last, Joe, dying a decade ago.

Bartlett Jr., whose father lived to age 93, has a simple explanation for his remarkable longevity.

“I’ve had good luck and been fortunate to avoid any fatal diseases,” he said, noting that two brothers died from cancer while the third had heart problems. “I think it helps that I have a pretty even temperament. I don’t let things upset me.”

Bartlett Jr. returned to the Annapolis area for the final time when he was stationed at the Pentagon. The family lived on Steele Avenue downtown before building a house in the Wardour community of west Annapolis.

After retiring from the Navy, Bartlett Jr. went to work for Equitable Insurance and established an agency in Eastport. He was successful in that second career as well, thanks to an affable demeanor and innate honesty.

“Daddy was not your typical insurance agent. There were times when folks couldn’t pay for their policy, and he would pay it for them,” Robin Bartlett said.

Dick C lost his first wife of 45 years, the former Frances Fisher, in 1987. He married Mary Ellen Crafton a year later and they celebrated their 33rd anniversary in November. His eldest son and namesake, Richard C. Bartlett III, died in 1965 at age 19 due to complications from Muscular Dystrophy.

In addition to three living children of his own, Bartlett has two stepsons — Jim and Tom Crafton.

Richard C. Bartlett Jr. with his wife Mary Ellen during his 100th birthday party at the Annapolis Yacht Club. (Courtesy Photo)

Linda Stearns and Jonathan Bartlett were instilled with their father’s love for sailing and fashioned careers from the sport. Linda worked for North Sails from 1976 to 1996, serving as production manager of the Chesapeake loft and manager of the Baltimore loft.

“Dad has always been a very kind, gentle person and a great role model for all his children,” Linda said.

Jonathan Bartlett got a job with North Sails thanks to his older sister and has been with the company for 36 years now, appointed manager of the Chesapeake loft in 2012.

“I could not have asked for a more wonderful father. We’ve been together 61 years now and I feel blessed to be his son,” Jonathan said. “Anyone who has ever met dad is far better for knowing him. People just naturally gravitate toward him. He has the complete respect of everyone fortunate enough to call him a friend.”

Dick C wakes up around 7 every morning and enjoys reading The Capital while drinking a cup of coffee. He does all the cooking and insists on a hot breakfast (almost always eggs).

“Daddy feels breakfast is most important meal of the day. I think that comes from his days in the Navy,” Robin Bartlett said.

Dick C enjoys doing yard work, using a John Deere tractor to mow the lawn or pick up leaves. He used to travel extensively to various spots in Europe or the Caribbean but has not done so since going to Alaska to visit one of his stepsons.

“I’m looking forward to 101,” Bartlett Jr. said. “I’ll keep doing what I’m doing and hope I get there.”