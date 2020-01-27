A man drowned Sunday after he dove into the Rhode River off a yacht to retrieve a dinghy and didn’t resurface, Anne Arundel County Fire Department officials said.
After the man went missing in the area of the Rhode River in Harwood, someone reported it to firefighters around 3:40 p.m. Divers conducted a search in the area and located the him just before 6:30 p.m.
He was declared dead at the scene, department officials said. The Annapolis Fire Department, Maryland Natural Resources Police, Maryland State Police Aviation Command and Coast Guard assisted the county fire department.