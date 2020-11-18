Anne Arundel police officer dies of cancer, union remembers him as selfless

An Anne Arundel County police officer, and longtime military member, has died from cancer, the union representing county police officers announced last week.
Officer Reynolds Peele had been with the police department for two years, hired in November 2018 after three years working with the Chestertown Police Department and after decades serving in various military services, the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 70 wrote in a Facebook post.
The union said Reynolds’ legacy would be one of courageous service to country and community. He continued, they said, to put on his uniform and report to work his midnight shift patrolling in the department’s Eastern District despite increasing pain from what would eventually be diagnosed as cancer.
A man of strong faith, Reynolds believed in trying to make the world a better place, the union said. On the beat, he enjoyed getting to know members of the community.
“He gave our Police Department and our community all that he could give," the union wrote.
Following in his father’s footsteps, he was an active duty Marine from 1995 to 2004. He served as a member of the National Guard and, after his tenure in the Marine Corps, became a member of the U.S. Army Reserve, a 13-year service that saw him deployed at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, in support of Operation Enduring Freedom, the union said.
Under the Facebook post, dozens of people commented with condolences and gratitude for his life of service.
Wrote Sen. Pam Beidle, D-Linthicum, “My deepest sympathy to his family and to the department for losing a very respected and accomplished officer.”