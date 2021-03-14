COVID restaurant restrictions lifted in time for St. Patrick’s Day, but social distancing still likely to curb celebrations

The lunch hour at Bella Napoli was quiet with a few patrons sitting indoors eating, while Pasquale Carannante checked in on each guest.
Business at the restaurant in Pasadena has grown as more restrictions are lifted, including the most recent allowance of 100% capacity.
But while Carannante and other Anne Arundel County restaurants welcomed the lifted restrictions, 100% capacity means little when social distancing prevents the restaurants from seeing full tables.
At Bella Napoli, 100% capacity meant the restaurant could now have about 65% capacity instead of 50%. The restaurant could fit 400 people in it based on fire marshal regulations, but not with six feet social distancing requirements and limits of six to a table.
The restaurant does offer outdoor seating, although it is not as popular, Carannante said. When people want to go outside, they tend to navigate toward Annapolis where they can sit on the water.
The restaurant also does take out, and that really helped in the beginning, he said.
As restrictions drop, the restaurant saw more inquiries about dining, Carannante said.
“I think people are still a little sketchy about going out,” he said.
Bella Napoli might be an Italian restaurant, but Carannante’s fiancé is Irish, and the restaurant does have some specials for St. Patrick’s Day.
The Irish holiday would typically be marked by trips to the bars and a pint of Guinness. Bars are able to have 100% capacity, as well, with the restriction lifted. However, patrons must be seated at a table in order to be served under the current regulations.
To remind and clarify the change in regulations for consumers and business owners, the city of Annapolis put out a graphic ahead of the holiday, said spokeswoman Mitchelle Stephenson.
“We wanted to frame and clarify the rules in a way that is friendly and not heavy-handed,” Stephenson said.
The city government wants people to stay safe, continue to wear a mask and social distance if they decide to partake in the Irish spirit.
“We’re still in a pandemic,” Stephenson said. “We’re still rules in place.”
With pandemic regulations still in place, there are some wishes that restaurant owners have.
James King, co-founder of Maryland Restaurant Coalition, owns Titan Hospitality Group, and while he is “thrilled to death” about the capacity restrictions, he is still looking for loosened regulations when it comes to events, he said.
The lifted restriction allows King about 5% more capacity, King said., which still means turning people away. He is able to increase capacity with outdoor dining, but what is hurting his business is the inability to host private events.
Titan Hospitality Group lost $5 million in private events alone, King said. With the vaccine rollout and decreased cases, King is hoping that events will start back up.
The pandemic has been tough on the restaurant industry, he said. Profit margins are down, but rent and other utility fees stayed the same.
With restaurants trying to make do with only 50% of what they might normally make, cuts often come to staff. Government assistance has been helpful, but it does not last forever, he said.
“It’s kind of this vicious circle that we don’t know how to get out of,” King said.