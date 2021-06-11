Anne Arundel County Council approves resilience financing authority for climate change projects

The Anne Arundel County Council has approved the resilience authority it plans to use to pay for infrastructure projects in Annapolis and the county related to climate change.
County Executive Steuart Pittman is expected to sign the bill at a ceremony next week. After that, the Annapolis City Council must pass a similar ordinance, O-14-21, to finalize the joint authority that will function as a quasi-governmental corporation responsible for issuing bonds to pay for projects.
“The Anne Arundel County Resilience Authority is the brainchild of the best minds in resilience financing, and experts across the country are watching us,” Pittman said in a statement following the bill’s passage on Monday. “Rather than depending completely on our taxpayers to fund our defense against the impacts of climate change, we are creating a body that will attract federal and private funds to our jurisdiction.”
For years, city and county officials have acknowledged neither government had enough financial capacity to pay for the needed changes to infrastructure to ward off climate-related issues like rising sea levels. Thanks to a bill passed by the Maryland General Assembly that permits jurisdictions to create individual financing authorities, an avenue to fund the high-priced resilience ventures is now possible.
Under the county’s bill, 12 county residents will comprise the corporation housed in the Arundel Center. Pittman will name nine members; Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley will name three.
The authority will be incorporated as required by state law. It will have the power to charge fees for its services and to support its bond issuances, which will be subject to the approval of the county and city councils.
Pittman has promised $500,000 in seed funding in the next fiscal year budget for office and personnel expenses to stand up the authority. That funding could be approved when the County Council votes on the fiscal 2022 budget on Monday. County Council Republicans attempted to cut the funding in a proposed budget amendment on Tuesday, but Democrats quashed the effort in a party-line vote.
Authority members will serve four-year terms, and a new chair will be named annually by the county executive. The county bill also proposes the appointment of an executive director and chief financial officer.
The search for “a brilliant finance and environmental mitigation mind” to serve as the authority’s first executive director is expected to begin later this summer, said Matt Johnston, director of environmental policy for Anne Arundel County.
Pittman and Buckley will have a say in the appointment of the executive director, according to the county bill.
Next year, once the authority is staffed, the board is expected to present its first report that maps out the county and city’s resilience needs and identifies outstanding projects, Johnston said.
The first major resilience project the county and city hope to fund through the authority is the redevelopment of City Dock. A group of companies with ties to Annapolis and Baltimore has been tapped for the multi-year project, including rebuilding Hillman Garage.
“More than two years ago, 100 volunteer residents of Annapolis recommended a design and financing for a resilience plan for City Dock, and we have been able to move this idea to a partnership with the state and the county,” Buckley said. “I couldn’t be more excited to see it moving to the next phase.”
Under the city’s ordinance, three city department heads would serve as non-voting advisors to the authority, including the directors of the Departments of Public Works, Emergency Management, and Planning and Zoning.
Alderman Rob Savidge, D-Ward 7, who chairs the Environmental Matters Committee, said he plans to introduce a handful of amendments to the city’s ordinance, including a recommendation to add the deputy city manager for resilience and sustainability as another non-voting advisor.
Savidge’s committee debated the bill last month and raised questions about oversight of the proposed authority and if the city should create its own authority given its unique challenges of rising sea levels threatening the waterfront.
“There are some benefits to going alone in terms of catering to just our projects and making sure our interests are met,” Savidge said, “but the challenges are we might not be able to raise as much money and the entity might not have enough leverage, financially.”
Savidge and fellow Environmental Matters member Alderman Ross Arnett, D-Ward 8, floated the possibility of asking the state for a portion of state sales tax to help pay for resilience projects.
The city Financial Advisory Commission will discuss the city ordinance on Thursday at its monthly meeting.
The debate is expected to continue on the bill at the June 16 Environmental Matters meeting. Johnston and County Attorney Greg Swain are expected to attend to answer questions from the committee.
Latest Anne Arundel County
A June 24 work session of the full City Council is also scheduled to discuss the bill. Barring any major issues, the city ordinance could receive final passage on June 28.