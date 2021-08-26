‘This is my pandemic project’: Walk-through experience a first for longtime performer at Maryland Renaissance Festival set to open Saturday

Gabriel Quirk has been working as an entertainer at Maryland Renaissance Festival for over 10 years and this year will be the first he’s built a walk-through attraction.
Quirk has been in the renaissance business for 30 years as a puppeteer, stilt performer and costume character. He is from upstate New York and currently lives in Vermont. His walk-through experience is called, “A Journey to Venice.” The attraction is about mirrors and optical illusions that are set in Venice, Quirk said.
“I am a performer and craftsman, so this is a way to extend what I do to another avenue without me performing and it is me creating an environment that people can come through,” Quirk said. “I am excited to open my attraction I’ve been working on it for several years and during the pandemic, I locked myself in to build it. This is my pandemic project.”
Setting up his attraction ahead of this weekend’s opening and seeing others do the same, makes Quirk feel like they are getting ready for a party.
Quirk will still be performing but not until the third weekend of the festival. He has a famous character called, “Baby” and other costumed characters will be there. While he is performing, Quirk enjoys people watching and seeing the diverse crowd.
“I enjoy finding a way to make every kind of person smile, that is my job and I feel lucky in that way,” Quirk said.
The festival was canceled last year due to COVID-19 and Quirk missed the patrons that would come by year after year. This year will be the 45th season for the festival.
Unique among most festivals, including renaissance festivals, the Maryland Renaissance Festival utilizes a storyline and progresses each year forward in the timeline of Henry VIII, through all his reign and all six of his wives. This season the year is 1534, and as always, the king’s love life is the source of gossip.
Quirk said this festival is one of the most renowned in the country.
“This is a place for people to come be who they really are. When people put on costumes it might be who they really want to be,” Quirk said. “It is important to have the freedom to expand yourself and that is what is offered here at the festival.”
Quirk said the festival is a judgment-free zone, where a person can dress in a suit of armor while eating a turkey leg. He added that the Smith family creates a great experience for everyone.
Jules Smith, president of the Maryland Renaissance Festival, said he traveled around to other festivals this year to see how they operated with COVID-19 protocols. Many booths will have plexiglass and sanitizer throughout the festival.
Smith enjoys seeing when people leave and they are relaxed.
“They leave having a good time and the little boys leave with a sword and the girls have their princess hats on. This is why we do it, to show people a good time,” Smith said.
Special admission reduced pricing applies to tickets for all customers the first three weekends from Aug. 28 through Sept. 12. No coupons or special purchases are required. The remaining six weekends from Sept. 18 through Oct. 24 are peak season with full-price admission.
The festival has sold 7,000 multi-day passes and 12,000 one-day tickets have been sold throughout the season, Smith said.
“This is interactive entertainment for the whole family and everyone can have a different experience here,” Smith said.
How to go:
People who are vaccinated do not need to be masked but the festival’s website recommends unvaccinated individuals where a mask when distancing is not possible, according to protocols on its site.
Aug. 28, 29;
Sept. 4, 5, 6, 11, 12, 18, 19, 25, 26;
Oct. 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17, 23, 24.
All tickets are online only at https://rennfest.com/tickets/ – except group sales of 20+ or those with active military discount.