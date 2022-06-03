‘Something needs to be done’: Glen Burnie pastor’s death sparks call for counseling for intoxicated driver

An associate of the Glen Burnie pastor who was killed after being hit by a driver who police say was intoxicated said counseling should be available for those suspected of driving while impaired to prevent future loss of life.

That’s what Tramellia Nicole “Lady Nikki” Wright-Fox would have wanted, he said.

Advertisement

Police said Wright-Fox, 47, died last month after she stepped out of her car on the shoulder of Route 10 and was struck by a vehicle operated by Kevin James Pickett, 42, of Sykesville. Police allege that Pickett was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash. He was arrested and charged with multiple manslaughter and impaired driving offenses.

“She would want him to get help,” said Bishop Roderick Durant, who leads the ministry with which Wright-Fox was involved. He described Wright-Fox as a lively figure who had strong religious convictions and was willing to minister to anybody.

Advertisement

A few days after Wright-Fox’s death on May 12, road flagger, Lizeth Guzman, 56, of Baltimore County, was killed in a Davidsonville crash in which police said the driver was drunk. The following day, Anthony Filardo, 33, of Severna Park, was killed in a collision with a dump truck on Interstate 695. Maryland State Police arrested the driver of the truck, Nathaniel Patrick Ingram, 33, and charged him with driving under the influence and several manslaughter offenses.

Durant said tougher impaired driving legislation could help, and those who drive while intoxicated should seek counseling to avoid putting other lives at risk.

“She would want [lives] to be saved,” Durant said. “Jail does not solve the problem.”

Wright-Fox’s husband, Alvis R. Fox Jr., runs the Lord’s Church of Deliverance, part of the Baltimore-area Harvest Church and Ministries, which Durant leads. Wright-Fox co-pastored alongside her husband and was the church’s first lady.

The two met in church in 1991, her husband said. He eventually got her phone number, and the two became friends before becoming romantically involved.

“She was my leaning post,” he said. “She would let me know when I was wrong, when I had gone too far.”

Co-pastors of The Lord’s Church of Deliverance Alvis Fox, Jr, and his wife, Tramellia Nicole "Lady Nikki" Wright-Fox pose together in formal garb. Wright-Fox is being honored with a celebration of life this weekend. (courtesy of Bishop Roderick S. Durant)

Wright-Fox’s children described her as a stern mother. She “embraced anyone and everyone,” said one of her daughters, Katelyn Fox. When the kids were in trouble, she would tell them to “sit on the bed” for a conversation. And she had a divine sense of knowing the truth.

Advertisement

Katelyn Fox didn’t want to tell anybody she was pregnant until she was showing. But one day, she was ordered by her mother to take a seat on the bed for a talk about becoming a mom.

Her stepson, Lynwood Simmons, once got fired from his job and didn’t tell anybody. After thinking he was getting away with it, he was summoned to the bed, where Wright-Fox asked him if there was anything he wanted to tell her. She just knew.

“She had her stern ways about her, but that’s because she wanted the best of us,” Katelyn Fox said.

And no matter how bad things seemed, she found “a way to thank God,” Durant said.

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. >

“Her words and her songs penetrated through the heart of the people,” he added.

Advertisement

While remaining on task, Wright-Fox was known to crack a joke that landed, no matter how serious the situation.. While Katelyn was in labor, Wright-Fox poked fun at the size of her daughter’s head, playfully blaming Katelyn’s birth for her back pain.

“That’s just the type of person she was. She was just everybody’s light,” Katelyn said.

“She was a very honest person, but she was funny. She had a very goofy personality,” said her other daughter, Kerriann Mitchell. “It could be a sad situation, and she would find a way to laugh about it.”

Losing the matriarchal figure of the blended family has “hit hard,” Katelyn said. She added that the death was “something that could have totally been prevented.”

“Not a day goes by that I don’t think about her,” said her son, Jonathan Fox. “There were many nights that I could call on her.”

A viewing for Wright-Fox will be held from 4-6 p.m. Friday followed by a musical celebration at 6:30 p.m. Another viewing is set for 9-10 a.m. Saturday with a celebration of life afterward at 10:30 a.m. All events will be held at the Transformation Church of Jesus Christ, 5150 Baltimore National Pike, Baltimore.