Inmate sentenced six additional years after attempting to escape Anne Arundel County jail

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

An inmate who escaped the Jennifer Road Detention Center in December was sentenced to six additional years in prison earlier this month.

On the afternoon of Dec. 14, Reid Taylor Weeks Sr. slipped through several layers of razor wire, leaped from a building and fled the county jail before law enforcement captured him 20 minutes later, according to the Anne Arundel County Sheriff’s Office.

Advertisement

In a May 3 hearing, Weeks, an Annapolis resident, pleaded guilty to first-degree escape and was sentenced to serve six years atop the two convictions he’s been handed since December, making his total sentence 18 years, according to court records.

Weeks was incarcerated following two separate incidents in July 2022. First, he was seen on security camera footage entering a Dunkin Donuts store through its drive-thru window and stealing two cash drawers. In total, not including the estimated value of the drawers, Weeks took approximately $400 in cash, police said.

Advertisement

Then, three weeks later, Weeks was arrested after threatening his mother with a hammer and demanding she take him to an ATM and withdraw money. He initially faced 13 charges, including robbery, kidnapping, reckless endangerment and assault.

In the first case, Weeks pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary and had all but two years of a 10-year sentence suspended. In the second, Weeks pleaded guilty to robbery and was ordered to serve 10 years of a 15-year sentence.

Weeks’ escape attempt came during his pre-trial detention at the Jennifer Road Detention Center in Annapolis.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Weeks cut through razor wire in the jail’s yard area, jumped off the building and ran across Jennifer Road toward the nearby Anne Arundel Medical Center. He suffered minor injuries during the incident, including lacerations to his hands and legs.

Deputies noted in charging documents they found a trail of blood leading them through the hospital’s parking garage. They eventually found Weeks under a blanket in the rear seat of an occupied car in the garage. The driver did not know Weeks was in there.