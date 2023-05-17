Former Anne Arundel prosecutor accused of child abuse required to attend parenting classes, seek mental health evaluation

A former Anne Arundel County prosecutor charged with child abuse and assault was ordered Friday to seek a mental health evaluation and complete a parenting course, according to court documents.

Rashad Wright, 33, will have a year to complete his directives. In exchange, his criminal case will be placed on the stet, or inactive, docket. During that time, Wright is barred from physically disciplining his children, whose custody will be given to their paternal grandmother, according to court records.

Wright was arrested Oct. 4 after a 911 caller said they saw a girl running away from an older man on Scotts Manor Drive in Glen Burnie.

Police found Wright and his daughter outside. He told them his daughter had gotten into trouble and ran away from home, according to charging documents. Wright initially didn’t allow police to speak to his daughter and also declined an invitation by officers to drive them home. When police eventually spoke to the young girl, she told them Wright had struck her with a belt, according to charging documents.

A county sergeant later found belt marks on her wrists and thighs, police said. Wright was arrested on second-degree assault and child abuse charges. He was released later that night.

In the following days, the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office placed Wright on administrative leave before dismissing him from the office entirely.

Before the case was put on the stet docket, Wright’s prosecution was led by Tammy Leache, an assistant state’s attorney from Frederick County.

Defense attorney Peter O’Neill said Wednesday he believed his client should never have been charged for the incident, saying his actions were “in the scope” of the law.

“Mr. Wright is not guilty of these charges and we continue to stand by that position,” O’Neill told The Capital. “We agreed to a stet for a year with the complete understanding that there was no wrongdoing on the part of Mr. Wright.”

Wright currently practices law for Alperstein & Diener, a firm based in Baltimore.