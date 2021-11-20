Theater performance returns to Annapolis High after COVID hiatus

The stage lights at Annapolis High School are on again — in fact, the lights are a little eerie, as actors and teachers put on a performance of the play Radium Girls.
The story follows workers who become ill in the 1920s as they paint watch dials with radium at the U.S. Radium Corporation in New Jersey and their resulting fight for workers safety and rights.
Educators say the return to stage is a joy, after performances were canceled and forced online last year due to the pandemic.
Erin Lorenz and Rebecca Hodder said they have had interest in the Annapolis High School Drama Company from returning students eager to lead in their senior year, and from younger students who have never experienced high school-level productions. Lorenz said excitement about Radium Girls is spreading by word-of-mouth as other students are eager to get together and watch their friends on stage.
“Performing arts suffered a lot during COVID, it’s refreshing to see so many students involved,” Lorenz said.
They had just six weeks to pull together the cast of about 18, to build the set and to rehearse the show. The turn-around amplified the energy of the ensemble as they worked to put out the best performance possible.
Hodder said it was also necessary to readjust to using the full-body to communicate and act in person, compared to the shoulders-up view students had for more than a year.
“Getting back into the technical elements of using body and voice has been more challenging,” she said. “Everyone is used to conveying emotion from the shoulders up.”
Students emotions are also very raw right now, as society moves through a difficult health crisis. Their actors have been able to translate that into a positive, channeling their feelings into their performances.
“I think people will see emotions that ring true and connect really beautifully,” Lorenz said.
There were no formal cross-discipline lessons when preparing for the show, but students learned about engineering through set-building. They also learned about workers rights and about inflation while considering the plight of the women featured in the play.
Educator Ben Korbelak led the technical work for the show. He was thrilled to see the large interest in the program, one of three things about the production that have brought him pure joy.
“The second was our early tech rehearsal where all students went to work painting our set pieces and building community face to face. The third was after setting most of our set in place on the stage and seeing the tech students take photos of them on stage, taking pride in their accomplishments,” Korbelak said.
The first performance was held Friday evening, and performances will continue this weekend. Tickets are available for performances at 7 p.m. Saturday and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday through the school’s website and at bit.ly/RadiumGirlsAHS.
This spring the company plans to performed Hello Dolly, which is about a woman grieving the loss of her husband. The hope is this spring COVID will be on the rearview and people will be ready to reemerge.
“She spends the show coming out of that grief and rejoining the human race. I don’t know if there is a better metaphor,” Lorenz said.