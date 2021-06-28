From California to Annapolis, first woman wins Race Across America

After 11 days, three hours and three minutes, the first woman to win Race Across America biked through the finish line in Annapolis Saturday night.
Canadian cyclist Leah Goldstein, 52, won the 3,000-mile, 24/7 endurance race that started in Oceanside, California, on June 15. She biked an average pace of 11.38 mph, according to Race Across America.
Jon Korin, the president of Bicycle Advocates for Annapolis & Anne Arundel County, watched Goldstein clock her official race time at Rams Head Roadhouse. He then headed to City Dock where a crowd watched her ride under the “world’s toughest bicycle race” balloon arch.
“It is an incredible feat for any person of any age, any gender, just to complete this race. And for the first time ever a woman, a woman over age 50, is absolutely inspiring to see completed,” Korin said.
Goldstein was one of only three solo cyclists, all over 50 years old, to complete the race this year due to time cutoffs. Twelve were at the starting line.
Race Across America, which was established in 1982, posted on Facebook that Goldstein had changed her sleep schedule since she competed in 2019. “Last time she alternated between taking a 90-minute and a 3-hour sleep each night. This year she is sticking to 3 hours for a deeper REM cycle,” according to the post.
The post said that Goldstein had “chapped lips and saddle sores... the usual things that come with RAAM.”
Despite it all, she has made history.