Anne Arundel County Health Department says rabid raccoon found in Severna Park

A raccoon found this week in Severna Park tested positive for rabies, and the Anne Arundel County Health Department is asking anyone who may have come in contact with it to call them.
The raccoon was found Wednesday near the intersection of Larkspur Lane and Windrose Lane, the department said.
Rabies is spread by the bite or scratch of an infected animal, such as a groundhog, cat, fox, raccoon or bat, the department said in a news release. It is also spread when the infected animal’s saliva comes in contact with the eyes, nose, mouth or open cut of a person or another animal.
Preventive treatment may be necessary for anyone who handled, fed or was attacked by the raccoon, the department said. Rabies is a fatal disease, and preventive treatment must be started as soon as possible.
The health department asks county residents not to feed wild or stray animals or leave food dishes outside. Pet owners should also keep their animals’ rabies vaccinations current.
If anyone has a pet that had contact with a raccoon, or that has unexplained wounds, the Anne Arundel County Health Department asks that you call 410-222-7254 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or 443-481-3140 after business hours.