Rabid fox identified and captured in Severna Park

A red fox in Severna Park tested positive for rabies, the Anne Arundel County Department of Health announced Friday.

After the fox started to attack a Severna Park family dog on Wednesday, Anne Arundel County Animal Care and Control picked up the animal and the Maryland Health Department conducted a rabies test which came back positive.

The fox was found near the intersection of Blackshire Road and Manning Court in the Chatham Hills Community in Severna Park, according to a health department news release.

The dog that the fox came in contact with has received a rabies booster shot and is now under quarantine. County Health Department nursing staff are working to assess whether the fox had any contact with humans. It is not yet known if the fox had kits.

According to Megan Pringle, a health department spokesperson, the test required euthanizing the animal to test its brain matter.

This is the county’s third rabid animal this year after two rabid raccoons were identified earlier in 2022, Pringle said. In 2021, the health department identified seven rabid animals — six raccoons and one bat.

The health department has asked that anyone or their pet who has come in contact with a fox, or their pet has unexplained wounds, to call the Anne Arundel County Department of Health at 410-222-7254 Monday through Friday or 443-481-3140 after business hours for guidance on next steps.