Anne Arundel County health department: Rabid fox found in Churchton

LIMEPORT, PA. June 20, 2000.A Pair of Young Red Foxes Play in a Limeport-Area Field. (TOM FEGELY/TMC) ***** Published photo of fox on the left. (5/12/12) ***** Information from print: IS IT RABID? Bats are the biggest source of rabies in humans, but foxes, raccoons and skunks are also a threat. If an animal is acting strangely, stay away from it and look for: General sickness Problems swallowing Lots of drool or saliva An animal that appears more tame than you expect Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ***** Headline: Rabid fox attacks woman on walk ** Saying she was protecting her dog, she is now recovering from bites. Authorities killed the fox. ** EAST ALLENTOWN INCIDENT (5/12/12) ***** (TOM FEGELY / TMC)