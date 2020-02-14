xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement

Anne Arundel County health department: Rabid fox found in Churchton

Brooks DuBose
By
Capital Gazette
Feb 14, 2020 11:15 AM
LIMEPORT, PA. June 20, 2000.A Pair of Young Red Foxes Play in a Limeport-Area Field. (TOM FEGELY/TMC) ***** Published photo of fox on the left. (5/12/12) ***** Information from print: IS IT RABID? Bats are the biggest source of rabies in humans, but foxes, raccoons and skunks are also a threat. If an animal is acting strangely, stay away from it and look for: General sickness Problems swallowing Lots of drool or saliva An animal that appears more tame than you expect Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ***** Headline: Rabid fox attacks woman on walk ** Saying she was protecting her dog, she is now recovering from bites. Authorities killed the fox. ** EAST ALLENTOWN INCIDENT (5/12/12) *****
LIMEPORT, PA. June 20, 2000.A Pair of Young Red Foxes Play in a Limeport-Area Field. (TOM FEGELY/TMC) ***** Published photo of fox on the left. (5/12/12) ***** Information from print: IS IT RABID? Bats are the biggest source of rabies in humans, but foxes, raccoons and skunks are also a threat. If an animal is acting strangely, stay away from it and look for: General sickness Problems swallowing Lots of drool or saliva An animal that appears more tame than you expect Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ***** Headline: Rabid fox attacks woman on walk ** Saying she was protecting her dog, she is now recovering from bites. Authorities killed the fox. ** EAST ALLENTOWN INCIDENT (5/12/12) ***** (TOM FEGELY / TMC)

Anyone who has come in contact with a fox in the Churchton community in recent days has been asked to contact the Anne Arundel County health department.

The fox was found Tuesday near the intersection of Rodgers Road and Cape Road and has tested positive for rabies, the health department announced Thursday.

Advertisement

This comes two days after the department said it found a rabid raccoon in Annapolis near the intersection of Bay Ridge Road and Magnolia Ridge Road on Saturday.

The health department has asked that anyone or their pet who has come in contact with a fox, or their pet has unexplained wounds, to please call the Anne Arundel County Department of Health at 410-222-7256 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or 443-481-3140 after business hours and holidays.

Rabies is a fatal disease spread by the bite or scratch of infected animals as well as when an infected animal’s saliva touches the eyes, nose, mouth or open cut of a person or another animal. Animals that can contract and spread the disease also include groundhogs, cats, foxes or bats.

The department advises people not to feed wild or stray animals or leave food dishes outside and to keep pets’ rabies vaccinations current.

For more information, visit aahealth.org/rabies.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement