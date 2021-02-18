Anne Arundel County public schools, libraries and more closed Thursday as snow may to turn to freezing rain

Snow and sleet covering slick streets canceled all in-person and online instruction at Anne Arundel County public schools Thursday.
All public school buildings are closed and online instruction called off. There will be no meal service during the winter storm warning. School sponsored activities are also canceled.
The Anne Arundel County Health Department canceled all coronavirus vaccine and testing clinics Thursday due to the expected winter storms.
The health department will call and then email those who had appointments at either Anne Arundel Community College or the Live! Casino & Hotel with rescheduling information. Patients with testing appointments should reschedule at https://crispcovid19.powerappsportals.com/new-patient/.
All county public libraries and the circuit court are closed Thursday. County government operations will continue on time and with a liberal leave policy for employees, except for emergency and essential workers. County buildings are closed.
The National Weather Service predicts snow and sleet that started overnight will become freezing rain possibly mixed with snow. There is a 100% chance of precipitation with little or no ice accumulation expected. Total daytime snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches is possible, according to the National Weather Service.
Danielle Ohl contributed to this article.