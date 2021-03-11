xml:space="preserve">
Group plans protest to ‘fight’ COVID restrictions Saturday in Annapolis

By
Capital Gazette
Mar 11, 2021 5:58 PM

A group called Return2Learn Maryland Schools is planning a protest Saturday afternoon it has dubbed “Stand Up Maryland!” to push local leaders to remove all restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Facebook event the group created.

The event page states that there will be buses coming from Baltimore and Harford counties, and links to a page to purchase tickets for a “peaceful protest bus ride to the Statehouse in Annapolis Maryland to stand up to lawmakers who wish to keep our state closed.”

But the group providing the buses, listed as Rapatriots, notes on its site that it filled 15 buses “with exuberant, freedom-loving citizens” for the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The event page encourages citizens to “fight” for freedom.

“If you choose not to fight now — inevitably and eventually we will have nothing to fight for,” it states.

The Maryland Capitol Police, under the Department of General Services, is aware of the protest and said it expects an attendance of 100 people or less, although a spokesman said a permit application has not been submitted.

“The Maryland Capitol Police of the Department of General Services will continue to enforce the laws of the State of Maryland while providing a safe environment to individuals who travel to our State Capitol in order to exercise their constitutional rights of freedom of speech,” Nick Cavey, a spokesman for the Department of General Services, wrote in a statement.

“The Maryland Capitol Police continue to advise and encourage Maryland citizens to wear masks and practice physical distancing when gathering on state property.”

