Propane grill explosion injures man in Gambrills, Anne Arundel fire officials say

A man was taken to a burn center in Washington Saturday evening after being injured during a propane grill explosion in Gambrills, Anne Arundel County fire officials said.
The 35-year-old sustained serious, but not life-threatening injuries, said Capt. Russ Davies, fire department spokesman. He was taken to the burn center at Medstar Washington Hospital Center.
Investigators discovered that the man was working on a propane grill, which wasn’t producing a solid flame, Davies said. As the man left the burners on as he evaluated the problem, flooding the grill with propane.
When the man tried to relight the grill, a combination of fuel and air prompted an explosion, Davies said.
Davies said a neighbor in the 1100 block of Red Harvest Road saw the explosion and ran over with an extinguisher, putting out the blaze before firefighters arrived.
Firefighters and paramedics responded around 7 p.m., taking the injured man to the hospital.