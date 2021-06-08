Prince George’s County Public Schools will have in-person learning full time in the fall, offer online academy

Prince George’s County Public Schools Chief Executive Officer Monica Goldson announced plans for the 2021-22 academic year which will welcome most students back to classrooms for full-time, in-person learning this fall.
In-person instruction will be five days a week on a regular school schedule and available to all students, prekindergarten through 12th grade.
For families of children in kindergarten through sixth grade who are not yet eligible for a vaccine, the school system will offer a limited, application-based virtual learning option for the fall semester. This option will require an application that is due by June 30.
The virtual schooling will adhere to regular elementary and middle school schedules and students may be assigned to virtual teachers that aren’t from their school. Families that apply and are a part of this option will be able to return for in-person instruction at the end of the first semester in January.
“Our community has shown incredible resilience during these challenging times. Looking ahead to next school year, our goal is to have students back in our buildings full-time and in-person daily,” Goldson said in a statement. “Our staff has had the opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and we encourage students 12 years old and up to get the vaccine now that it is available.”
The school system will also introduce a new “online campus” this fall for students in seventh through 12th grades. The online campus is designed for those who thrived during virtual learning this past school year and want to continue in a virtual learning environment with live and recorded instruction. This will be an application-based program and will enroll a total of 700 students.
Goldson will host a Telephone Town Hall for families on Wednesday, June 9 at 5 p.m. to share additional information and answer questions about fall plans.
Students ages 12 and over and their families are invited to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at select high schools from Monday, June 7 through Tuesday, June 15. Clinics will run from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Student vaccinations
Thursday, June 10: Crossland High School, Gwynn Park High School
Friday, June 11: Frederick Douglass High School and Bladensburg High School
Monday, June 14: Potomac High School
Tuesday, June 15: Friendly High School
The vaccine is also available at local mass vaccination sites or through the County Health Department.