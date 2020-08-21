Available Paycheck Protection Program data breaks down gender, race among Prince George’s County businesses receiving coronavirus relief

Of the limited number of Prince George’s County businesses that provided demographic data when receiving a Payroll Protection Program loan, more white- and men-owned businesses received high value loans and had higher loan averages, according to available data from the U.S. Treasury Department.
Of the 11,000 county businesses that received PPP funding, 15% indicated the gender of ownership and only 4% listed the owner’s race. Applicants voluntarily submitted demographic information, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration. Businesses can apply to have their loans forgiven if using funds for specific reasons such as payroll, mortgage interest, rent or utilities, per the SBA’s website.
Thirty percent of the 1,250 businesses that provided gender information were listed as women-owned. Women make up about 50% of Prince George’s County’s population.
Data from the 457 businesses that gave race information showed white-owned businesses receiving a higher average total of loans than Black-owned businesses. In 2018, about 61% of the county’s residents were Black and about 12% were white, according to Census data.
Incomplete data from the SBA’s program made it difficult for The Capital to calculate if there was a disparity in the demographics of all business owners who accepted a loan. Almost 85% of county businesses listed neither race nor gender of ownership. The data also was split into businesses that received loans for less than $150,000 and businesses that received $150,000 and over. Business names were only listed for those that received more than $150,000, which accounted for just 15% of loans in the county.
Terry Rogers, president of the Greater Bowie Chamber of Commerce, said the county is home to 23,530 small, single-location businesses. Small businesses often lack access to resources useful for navigating loan applications such as long-term banking relationships, which may have contributed to disparities.
“The resources that are required to back a loan to show credibility aren’t the same in the minority community as they are in the majority,” Rogers said.
According to data from the Greater Bowie Chamber of Commerce, over 75% of the county’s businesses are small businesses, the vast majority of which have fewer than 20 employees. Rogers said that banks often view small businesses as riskier investments because they are at an increased risk of not paying back loans on time.
Black business owners
Of the 124 businesses that received loans over $150,000 and indicated the race of the owner, white-owned businesses made up a greater proportion than all businesses owned by other races combined. Loans over $150,000 were listed as ranges, rather than exact amounts.
For loans under $150,000, white-owned businesses received $14,000 more on average than Black-owned businesses.
Rogers said that racial and socioeconomic inequities that span generations have contributed to challenges faced by start-up, or “mom and pop,” minority-owned businesses when applying for loans.
These inequities can have a snowball effect.
He used the example of a minority-owned business headed by a first-time homeowner. That individual may lack the necessary equity to use as collateral when applying for a loan, and may not have wealthy family members who can cosign. This inability to be approved for a loan can stagnate a business’s growth and prevent it from investing in resources like payroll departments, long-term banking relationships or staff attorneys.
Donna Wright, founder of Bowie-based federal contracting company Aurora Technical Systems LLC, which was classified by the SBA as a small disadvantaged business, said she was not at all surprised by the disparity seen in available data. She attributed them to systemic bias and racism within the lending community. Her $12,000 loan only covered payroll for about two weeks.
Wright said her troubles with the program began when she first applied through Capital One, a lender she’s worked with for a decade. She said she wasn’t able to apply for at least three weeks, meaning her application landed after the government had burned through its first lump sum of funding. The bank told her they were only lending to a select group of customers at that point in the process, she said.
Not having access to lending professionals can make it difficult for small businesses to gather quickly the necessary paperwork for an application. The PPP’s initial round of first-come-first-serve funding ran out just 13 days after opening April 3, leaving small businesses lacking application support without a chance when they desperately needed funding.
Wright, who described the application process as “terrible,” didn’t have a banker to rely on.
Ames Perry, a white woman who owns Food Resource LLC, a regulatory consulting company in Bowie, did.
Perry said she would not have applied for a loan had she not been helped by a banker referred to her by the Bowie Business Innovation Center. The banker’s experience expedited the application process for Perry, allowing her to focus on other aspects of running her business during the pandemic.
“I couldn’t care less about the nuts and bolts of the finances,” Perry said. “If I had to do that, I wouldn’t be in business.”
Women business owners
Of the 367 businesses that listed gender and received a loan of $150,000 or more, 19% were women-owned.
On average, men received $7,000 more than women for loans under $150,000. Again, exact loan values were only revealed when under $150,000.
According to available data, Asian, Hispanic and white men all received more funding, on average, than women of the same race. Black women received more average funding than men of the same race.
White-owned businesses had the largest average loan disparity –– nearly $20,000 –– between men and women owners.
White, male business owners had the highest average loan amount under $150,000 at more than $60,000. Black men averaged 55% less.
White men also had the highest number of loans over $150,000, more than doubling the number of the next highest, Black-male-owned businesses.
The Treasury Department’s data did not list business types for those that received below $150,000 beyond classifying each as a corporation, limited liability company, nonprofit, or other type of business. There was not enough race and gender data to determine disparities among businesses under the same category.
Nationwide, far more Black owners than white owners have been forced to close their businesses, at least temporarily, as a result of the pandemic, according to reporting from The New York Times.
Part of the Trump administration’s CARES Act, the Paycheck Protection Program was designed to help businesses keep their workforce employed during the coronavirus pandemic, according to the SBA’s website.
The loans saved over 120,000 jobs in the county, according to the data. It’s a boost amid a pandemic that has infected nearly 25,000 and killed at least 746 in Prince George’s County, according to data from the Maryland Department of Health.