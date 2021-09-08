Prince George’s police officer to serve five years in prison for assaulting girlfriend with department gun

A Laurel man who struck and beat his girlfriend with his department gun while employed as a Prince George’s County police officer will serve five years in prison after a judge suspended all but five of his 10-year sentence Tuesday.
Steven Nathaniel Davis, 32, was also sentenced to five years in prison for second-degree assault to run concurrent to the five years he must serve for first-degree assault and using a firearm in a felony crime. Davis was arrested and charged for the assault in September 2019. His sentence counts the three years that have elapsed.
Davis pleaded not guilty to the numerous assault charges against him on June 1. A county jury found him guilty in a one-day trial the next day.
On Sept. 24, 2019, Davis struck his girlfriend in the head with his department-issued handgun and threatened to kill her, according to the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office. The woman told Prince George’s County police she and Davis were in a verbal argument driving back from a pool party in Washington D.C. then Davis became physically violent at his Laurel home.
Davis dragged the woman out of the shower, bit her chin, head-butted and broke her nose, then struck her and threatened to kill her with a handgun he was issued by the police department, said county state’s attorney’s office. The woman sought medical treatment for her injuries and testified at trial.