Pride of Baltimore Inc. announces broad-based partnership with Eastport Yacht Club

Mark Jones, left, Commodore of Eastport Yacht Club and Jayson Williams, Chair of Board of Directors for Pride of Baltimore, take part in a partnership ceremony aboard the ship, docked in Annapolis on Friday, March 25, 2022. (Brian Krista/Capital Gazette)

On Friday afternoon at Annapolis City Dock, the Pride of Baltimore II hoisted a burgee that signaled a new adventure for the renowned vessel.

Standing in the stern of the schooner before an audience of about 20 invited guests, a Pride of Baltimore official formally announced a broad-based partnership with Eastport Yacht Club.

Jayson Williams, chairman of the Pride of Baltimore board of directors, touted the partnership as beneficial to both sides.

“There are a lot of common interests between the Pride of Baltimore and Eastport Yacht Club. We envision numerous ways in which the two organizations can help each other,” said Williams, president and CEO of Mayson-Dixon Strategic Consulting.

“We’ve always wanted to increase our ties to Annapolis, which is one of the most historic port cities in the state of Maryland.”

This innovative partnership was the brainchild of Luke Ritter, an Eastport Yacht Club member who serves on the Pride of Baltimore board of directors. Ritter has been tasked with building relationships with entities willing and able to support the ship’s mission of promoting historical maritime education, fostering economic development and tourism, and representing the state in ports throughout the world.

“I always wondered why the ship did not have a relationship with a yacht club in the area,” said Ritter, who has been on the board for seven years. “Of course, I’m biased but I thought EYC would be an ideal club to join forces with.

“It gives us connection to Annapolis and a reason to come to the city more often.”

It is quite a coup for Eastport Yacht Club, located on First Street with an expansive view of the Severn River and Chesapeake Bay, to officially be recognized as the home yacht club for the Pride of Baltimore II.

On Thursday afternoon, Williams and Eastport Yacht Club Commodore Mark Jones signed paperwork finalizing the partnership agreement. A few hours later, the Pride of Baltimore II left City Dock and anchored off Eastport Yacht Club then performed a cannon salute. EYC then hosted a reception for the Pride of Baltimore crew, board members and other supporters.

“We simply asked: ‘Do you have a home yacht club?’ The answer was: ‘No, we don’t.’ Things sort of took off from there and here we are,” Jones said after the signing ceremony.

“We are absolutely thrilled to forge this partnership and be associated with such an icon of Maryland and the nation.”

Jones believes it is a fitting honor for Eastport Yacht Club, noting that Pride I and II were replicas of Chasseur, the largest and boldest of the legendary Baltimore-built topsail schooners that helped win the War of 1812.

“It was serendipity because we have always identified that Eastport Yacht Club is a waterman’s working club. What better than a privateer club serving as home yacht club for a privateer vessel?” Jones added.

Pride Capt. Jan Miles said the vessel will fly the EYC burgee when entering far-flung ports around the world. As EYC members, the captain and crew will enjoy reciprocity at most yacht clubs in cities the vessel is visiting.

“EYC has agreed to reach out to clubs in ports that Pride is visiting to arrange for an exchange of burgees and to welcome our crew,” Williams said. “It’s a great way of growing the list of people who are interested in the Pride’s story through the yacht club network.”

Jeff Buckheit, executive director of Pride of Baltimore Inc., believes having a relationship with a local yacht club will produce sustaining donors and bolster ticket purchases in terms of day and sunset sails, guest crew and potentially even charters.

“We are committed to diversifying our income as much as possible and this requires building new partnerships, for which this is one,” he said. “The EYC members are very passionate about Pride and that gets us excited.”

Eastport Yacht Club and Pride of Baltimore both boast STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) programs and perform considerable outreach work with disadvantaged youth. Ritter sees numerous other joint educational opportunities the two organizations can support.

Also, the EYC Foundation and Pride of Baltimore Junior Sailor Scholarship program are focused on increasing access for people of all backgrounds.

“There are a lot of nonprofit connections we can leverage,” said Ritter, adding that EYC would assist and support the Pride board on fundraising campaigns. “Both sides have extraordinary leadership and that is going to ensure this partnership evolves and works.”

Williams said EYC has also agreed to advertise the Pride of Baltimore II travel and events schedule. Meanwhile, the Pride’s partnership with the National Park Service will extend to EYC.

As a 1970 graduate of Annapolis High, Miles always enjoys sailing the tall ship into his hometown. The longtime Pasadena resident has been with the Pride of Baltimore since 1981 when he was one of three rotating captains. He was at the helm of Pride II for its maiden voyage in 1988 and now holds the title of senior captain.

Miles is excited about the partnership with Eastport Yacht Club, although he admitted the “mechanics” are to be determined. He envisions an opportunity to connect with local knowledge in Annapolis and hopes EYC and its members can help tell the Pride of Baltimore story.

“In all the time I’ve been with the Pride of Baltimore, this arrangement — because of the specificity of it, the sense of both opportunity and obligation — is unique,” Miles said. “It’s unique, so we’re going to learn something along the way.”

Miles noted that Maryland is the only state in America with a traditional sailboat serving as a floating ambassador and believes the Pride of Baltimore’s unique appearance and vast voyaging bring tremendous value to any partnership.

“My initial sense is that the iconic nature of Pride upholds every other entity it is collaborating with,” he said. “I think this partnership with EYC will be a learning process for both sides, but I certainly don’t see any downside.”

Pride of Baltimore II was berthed at City Dock for several days last week as part of its annual visit to the state legislature. Miles and crew members delivered a gavel set made from two iconic Maryland trees — the Liberty and Wye oaks — to the Senate on Maryland Day.

A gift from descendants of Maryland Revolutionary War veterans and the Society of Sons of the Revolution in Maryland, the gavel set is the work of five artists and reflects Maryland’s important role in formation of the nation.