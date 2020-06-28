Crofton pride: Local leaders talk equality and justice following socially-distant parade

“It’s important that we realize even moving forward that a lot of a lot of blood sweat and tears went into us being able to even have this opportunity to present it to our wider audience,” said William Rowel, an Annapolis senior advisor and LGBTQ+ liaison. “The history is important because, for several reasons, it’s important to honor and celebrate the people who did work hard for us to arrive at this moment, and future moments but also sacrificed so much in order for all of us to even be able to achieve this amount of equality and acceptance.”