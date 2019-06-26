Lawmakers pledge support for fallen journalist memorial, a seven-year endeavor

Federal lawmakers pledged their support Wednesday for The Fallen Journalists Memorial Foundation and its efforts to build a memorial on the National Mall to honor slain journalists.

Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Maryland, Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio and Rep. Tom Cole, R-Oklahoma, spoke together at the National Press Club in Washington D.C.

Those lawmakers, alongside Rep. Grace Napolitano, D-California, introduced legislation Tuesday that authorizes The Fallen Journalists Memorial Foundation to begin work on the memorial.

The National Mall is an international treasure but a memorial to fallen journalists is missing, Cardin said.

“The Freedom of the Press is the bedrock of our country,” Cardin said. “We don’t have a focal point where we can pay our respects for those that literally have given their life in the line of duty to protect democracy in this nation.”

The Fallen Journalists Memorial Foundation was announced Sunday to honor reporters and photojournalists who have been killed as a result of their job. It is the idea of Tribune Publishing Chairman David Dreier, who was inspired after The Capital Gazette shooting. The Capital is owned by Tribune Publishing.

The memorial’s announcement is being made near the one-year mark of the shooting on June 28 in which five staff members were killed: Gerald Fischman, Wendi Winters, Rebecca Smith, Rob Hiaasen and John McNamara.

The Capital editor Rick Hutzell will serve on the foundation’s board of advisers. He spoke briefly at Wednesday’s event.

“I find it a great and noble honor,” Hutzell said. “Journalism is vital to the success of our democracy. A memorial like this is a just and fitting way to recognize that importance to our nation.”

Federal legislation has to be passed before work on the memorial can begin. It is estimated to take seven years to fund, plan and build the memorial.

It also will take millions of dollars of private funding. No taxpayer money will be used in the project. Fundraising for the project has already begun alongside initial funding from the Annenberg Foundation and the Michael and Jackie Ferro Foundation. Michael Ferro is the former chairman of Tribune Publishing. Speakers at the event did not say how much has been raised.

In the days following the tragedy at the Capital Gazette's newsroom, cards and messages were left in notebooks at 888 Bestgate and memorials and condolences sent from around the world.

Dreier said he is hopeful the bills are passed swiftly and with bipartisan support. The legislation also would have to be signed by President Donald Trump, who has often called journalists “Enemy of the People.”

Despite those remarks, Dreier said he thinks the president will sign the bill.

He is meeting with White House officials Wednesday, he said.

“One year ago when we had the shootings take place in the Capital Gazette, the president said no American, including journalists, should go to work and face the threat of violence,” Dreier said. “We appreciate those words of encouragement that came form him at that time.”

The memorial is also supported by the National Press Club Journalism Institute. The institute is hosting The Fallen Journalists Memorial Foundation and also providing staffing support.

Barbara Cochran is the president of the National Press Club Journalism Institute. She also will serve as president of the Fallen Journalists Memorial Foundation. Other members and more information about the memorial can be found at Fallenjournalists.org.

“It is so refreshing to see a bipartisan effort and to hear the kind words from people in public office and the understanding of what the role of journalists is in our society,” Cochran said. “It is very heartening to have that kind of support.”