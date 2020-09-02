September is National Preparedness Month. Here’s how to prepare for a disaster during the coronavirus pandemic.

This year, National Preparedness Month is unlike any other.
The coronavirus pandemic has upended routine behaviors, forcing Anne Arundel County emergency officials to update plans to include COVID-19 related gear such as masks, hand sanitizer and soap.
Go-kits, or bags packed with essentials to sustain you in a disaster or emergency, now need to account for the virus that has infected more than 100,000 Marylanders and killed more than 3,600. In addition to emergency food, water and prescriptions, kits should now include at least two face masks per person, hand sanitizer, hand soap, and other hygiene supplies to prevent the virus’s spread.
Throughout September, the county’s Office of Emergency Management under new Director Preeti Emerick is sharing tips and information on social media to prepare your household for any disaster or emergency. The recommendations include planning during a pandemic, vital paperwork to keep, how to care for pets during a disaster, at-risk populations and the economic impact of disasters.
Though the pandemic has prevented the annual in-person expo with vendors and interactive preparedness education, emergency officials said they are releasing as much information as possible so the community can best prepare.
Pandemic accessibility impacts
When compiling a disaster go-kit during the COVID-19 pandemic, Office of Emergency Management spokeswoman Kasey Thomas said it is crucial to consider the availability of essentials. For example, toilet paper was not readily available during the beginning of the pandemic and is still only available on a limited basis in some places. Other things, like canned foods, may be more challenging to access on short notice.
Thomas also said residents should consider including more food and essentials in go-kits, in case the pandemic makes it unsafe or difficult to get to the store in a disaster.
“Some supplies may be hard to get, and availability will worsen in a disaster, so start gathering supplies now,” the Office of Emergency Management wrote on Facebook.
Relocation and evacuation
The Red Cross recommends signing up for all local alerts to make sure you know what kind of disasters can impact your area and be prepared to ask important questions to guide your emergency response.
- Should you stay or go?
- Where will you go?
- How will you get there?
- Where will you stay?
- How can you help protect yourself from COVID-19?
- What will you bring?
If you have to leave your home, the Red Cross advises planning transportation, meeting locations for family, ways to stay connected and having friends and family that can provide shelter in case of an emergency.
They also encourage identifying documents one might need in an emergency and putting them in a secure location, including birth certifications, passports, insurance policies, and updated current digital photos all family members, especially children.
Caring for pets during a disaster
The Office of Emergency Management suggests residents follow the “Bring Fido” philosophy of caring for pets during a disaster. Fido’s philosophy includes following veterinarian recommendations, such as making sure the pet is microchipped and up-to-date on all vaccinations. If your pet gets lost, a microchip will ensure they are identifiable and returned.
Pet owners should select pet-friendly evacuation routes, hotels or shelters and create a list of friends and pet-sitters who could help in an emergency. They should also assemble a go-kit for each pet with food, water, necessary medications for at least three days, and a collar and leash if applicable.
Strengthening and insuring your home
Specifically, to prepare for hurricanes, tropical storms, and other natural disasters, the Office of Emergency Management Community Outreach Coordinator Jim Krempel said it’s important to start by checking your home’s condition. Krempel recommended securing roofing and garage doors, removing loose branches from trees and ensuring windows have protective coverings.
He also suggested checking your home and neighborhood elevation to be aware of potential flooding during hurricanes and tropical storms.
Latest Anne Arundel County
County emergency officials also recommended medical insurance, life insurance and home or renters insurance. Not all home insurance covers flooding, so sometimes separate flood insurance may be necessary. To prepare for a disaster, they also recommend taking photos of your property and belongings in their normal state, so that if a disaster strikes, you will have photos to compare damage.