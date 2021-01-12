Anne Arundel man, convicted of murder and sexual assault in 1981, denied bail during post-conviction appeal

James Proctor, convicted in 1981 of murdering his 17-year-old brother-in-law after taking out a $100,000 life insurance policy in his name, was denied bail Tuesday in a post-conviction hearing.
Proctor has served nearly 40 years in prison of a life sentence ordered in 1981. He’s lost cases in post-conviction relief numerous times until 2017, when Anne Arundel Circuit Judge Michael Wachs agreed to reopen his case.
His case then sat for 2½ years before Judge Stacy McCormack scheduled a bail review Tuesday in Annapolis that could have allowed Proctor to serve time on house arrest until a new trial date is set.
McCormack dashed that idea by ordering Proctor to remain at Ordnance Road Detention Center in Glen Burnie. The former Hanover resident was moved to the center from Roxbury Correctional Institution in Hagerstown to await trial.
Post-conviction relief is the last resort for anyone seeking a new trial or sentence modification. Proctor wants a new trial based on his claim that there were constitutional errors in jury instructions given during his trial. State prosecutors disagree and asked the Maryland Court of Appeals to review the case before starting a new trial 40 years after conviction.
In December 1980, Eugene Schubert, an Arundel High School student, was shot once in the back with a hunting rifle and found a week later in a ravine near his deceased parents’ home in Gambrills. As Schubert’s legal guardian, Proctor had access to his trust fund.
Twenty-five at the time and whose wife, Schubert’s older sister, having had died, Proctor was convicted of misusing $47,000 in inheritance left for Schubert and his 14-year-old sister. Proctor bought a $100,000 life insurance in Schubert’s name and listed himself as the beneficiary.
Proctor and Schubert then visited the teenager’s parents’ home to check on their hunting rifles. Proctor reported Schubert missing a week later and his body was found dressed in hunting gear. The conviction was based on evidence that included a bullet casing found in a tree at the crime scene by county police detectives using a metal detector.
During the investigation, Proctor was also charged, and later convicted, of sexually assaulting Schubert’s sister and her friend.
In 1981, prosecutor George Lantzas said in closing arguments at the four-day trial, the Proctor killed Schubert for “money, sex and the insurance policy.” Proctor pleaded not guilty to murder, sexual assault, theft, and fraudulent misappropriation. He was convicted of 11 criminal charges and sentenced to life in prison plus 15 years. The Court of Special Appeals upheld the murder conviction in 1983 but reversed the theft convictions.
Proctor, now 64 and with thinned hair, appeared in a video conference Tuesday donned in a black mask and a blue jail uniform. Family members of the victims sat spaced apart in the courtroom. Over the phone, defense attorney Kathleen Kirchner asked McCormick to grant her client house arrest because his age and health conditions make him vulnerable to the coronavirus.
McCormick ruled that Proctor will remain in jail without bail.
Kirchner declined to comment.