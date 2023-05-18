District Heights teen arrested after stealing Porsche at Annapolis grocery store, crashing into vehicles, police say

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Armed with a ghost gun Tuesday morning, a teenager stole a Porsche from a grocery store customer and led police on a chase through Annapolis, crashing into law enforcement and private vehicles before he was caught approximately three miles away.

Annapolis Police said the suspect, a 15-year-old boy from District Heights, is facing multiple charges, including armed carjacking, and was transferred to the Cheltenham Youth Detention Center in Rosaryville. Because he is a juvenile, his case and charging information are not available to review.

Shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday, the boy approached a customer near the Giant on Bay Ridge Road while she was loading groceries into her 2023 Porsche Macan, said Bernie Bennett, a police spokesperson. Displaying a Polymer80 handgun, a buildable firearm often sold without serial numbers and commonly referred to as a “ghost gun,” he demanded the keys, got into the luxury SUV and drove away.

The woman rushed back to the store and asked for help, Bennett said. Police responded quickly, tailing the Porsche as it proceeded onto Forest Drive. During the chase, the suspect collided with one police car and two private vehicles, the final crash disabling the SUV.

The suspect got out of the car through the passenger’s side door, Bennett said, and surrendered to surrounding officers.

While the two private vehicles hit during the chase were disabled, police said no medical attention was needed at the scene.