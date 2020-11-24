Progressive group mourns coronavirus victims in car procession around Annapolis

Maryland Poor People’s Campaign, a local branch of a national group that advocates for poor people and impoverished communities, honored victims of COVID-19 in a “caravan of mourning” around Annapolis Monday.
Around 40 cars paraded through Church Circle Monday afternoon in sync with local convoys in 23 states. The procession underscored the nation’s staggering quarter million death toll while pushing the organization’s progressive goals, among them the need to secure more federal relief for residents facing eviction and other financial strains.
Baltimore County resident Linnell Fall, who has an autoimmune deficiency and asthma, detailed in a livestream of the nationwide caravan how she became gravely ill with COVID-19 in February. It took her two months to recover from the respiratory disease, in which time she lost her job, insurance and car.
“I had to file for Social Security because unemployment took too long,” Fall said in the video. “My life has been turned upside down.”
With unemployment insurance benefits supplemented by the CARES Act set to expire at the end of the year, Poor People’s Campaign stressed the need for Congress to pass another federal stimulus bill to prop up residents down to their last dollar.
“People are going to start facing evictions soon with rent and mortgage payments piling up,” said Michael Puskar, a local organizer. “We hope to shed more light on the housing problems.”
The economic fallout of a halted economy cratered the retail and hospitality industry that has a majority of low-wage workers, many of whom are women of color. Monday’s public mourning for the lives lost to COVID-19 deaths also acted to observe the people whose deaths are caused by poverty.
Since the coronavirus emerged this spring, more than 4,290 Marylanders have died from respiratory disease the virus causes. Anne Arundel County has seen 284 virus-related deaths.
Latest Anne Arundel County
Another car caravan in Washington D.C. was expected to end in vigil to more than 257,000 COVID-19 deaths recorded in the country. A “wall of remembrance” honoring the name of victims was scheduled to be presented on the steps of National City Christian Church and illuminated by 2,500 candle lights, each representing 100 deaths.