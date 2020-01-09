A slate of Anne Arundel County Circuit Court judges up for an election this year can now boast the support of the county’s police union, and one more judge.
Judges Pamela Alban, Elizabeth Morris and Rob Thompson have tacked on a fourth member to their bid for reelection in April, with judge designee Richard Trunnell adding his name to the ballot, the slate announced Thursday. The slate has been dubbed Keep Our Judges. They had no challengers as of Thursday with the deadline for filing set later this month, according to the State Board of Elections.
Gov. Larry Hogan in December appointed attorney Richard Trunnell to the Anne Arundel County Circuit bench. He’s expected to be sworn in next week, according to a statement by the slate Thursday announcing the support of the police union.
Hogan, a Republican governor in his second term, appointed Alban, Morris and Thompson to the bench in 2018, and the slate of judges has drawn the bipartisan support of both County Council members and state lawmakers representing Anne Arundel County in the General Assembly.
Now, in unusual but not unprecedented fashion, they have the support Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 70.
“We normally do not endorse judges, however, the slate of judges came and talked to our membership,” said O’Brien Atkinson, IV, president of the local police union, which represents some 1,150 active and retired police officers.
Atkinson said the membership voted almost unanimously to endorse the judges. The dissenting voices, he said, cited the union’s usual practice of staying out of judicial elections.
The union endorsed Judge Laura Ripken in 2010 — at the time her last name was Kiessling — along with then-Judge Ronald Jarashow, who was police union’s lawyer before stepping up to the bench.
Police officers represented by the union, Atkinson said, have “had problems” with Anne Arundel County judges before. He pointed to cases of assaults on officers and their disagreeing with judge’s statements about their safety and rulings in those cases.
Atkinson added that members raised no such concerns as it related to this slate, and said of the endorsement that the overwhelming majority of officers represented by the union "felt it was important and the right thing to do.”
The slate of judges, which already boast endorsements from 24 of 27 lawmakers representing the citizens in the State House and County Council Chambers, thanked the union in a statement.
“We have had the privilege to work with many of these officers who do exceptional work,” the statement said, "While we will always maintain our neutrality, as judges we appreciate the support of the law enforcement community.”
Democratic Dels. Sandy Bartlett, of Maryland City, and Mary Lehman, of Laurel, and Councilwoman Lisa Brannigan Rodvien, of Annapolis, are the only Anne Arundel County lawmakers not to have endorsed the incumbent judges.
Other Democrats and Republicans have highlighted the group as diverse and have said the judges struck the right balance of tough and lenient with the gavel.
When there’s an opening on the Circuit Court in Maryland, candidates who meet qualifications for the seat can apply. The Judicial Nominating Commission vets candidates and send recommendations to the governor’s desk. The judge selects from the recommendation to fill the void.
The governor’s judicial appointments stand for election to a 15-year term on the next statewide ballot. Challengers can file to unseat the recently appointed judges. It’s a non-partisan election, so all the candidates for judge appear on Democratic and Republican ballots in the primary.
Hogan has touted that he vets further those recommended to him by the nominating commission. He said he meets with each of the candidates recommended to him.
Atkinson said the union appreciated the additional scrutiny by the governor and trust his appointments. He said this group proves the process works.
Latest Anne Arundel County
“Just fair and balanced," he said. "That’s all we can really ask for.”