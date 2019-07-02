Unmarked Anne Arundel County police car shot, damaged in Glen Burnie

An unmarked Anne Arundel County Police Department vehicle was shot up Tuesday morning, police said.

Officers responded around 7 a.m. Tuesday to the area of Dark Star Way and Buskin Lane for reports of a police vehicle with its windows shot out, the department said.

Police confirmed a window in the vehicle had been shot out and recovered evidence of the shooting, police said.

Nobody was injured, police said.

The department urges anyone with information to contact Northern District Detectives at 410-222-6135 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

CAPTION Surveillance video provided by Anne Arundel County Police shows a Ford F350 pickup truck backing into a 7-Eleven on Defense Highway in Crofton in an attempt to steal an ATM from the store. Surveillance video provided by Anne Arundel County Police shows a Ford F350 pickup truck backing into a 7-Eleven on Defense Highway in Crofton in an attempt to steal an ATM from the store. CAPTION Surveillance video provided by Anne Arundel County Police shows a Ford F350 pickup truck backing into a 7-Eleven on Defense Highway in Crofton in an attempt to steal an ATM from the store. Surveillance video provided by Anne Arundel County Police shows a Ford F350 pickup truck backing into a 7-Eleven on Defense Highway in Crofton in an attempt to steal an ATM from the store. CAPTION On Friday, December 07, 2018 at approximately 12:52 a.m., the Fugitive Apprehension Team assisted by the Baltimore Police Department located Dillon Augustyniak in the 2100 block of Ramsey Street, Baltimore, Maryland. The suspect was taken into custody without incident and has been charged for the murder of Steven Wilson with First Degree Murder, Armed Robbery, Theft $1500.00 to under $25,000.00 and Firearm use in a Felony Crime of Violence. The investigation revealed this was a random act of violence with the motive being robbery. On Friday, December 07, 2018 at approximately 12:52 a.m., the Fugitive Apprehension Team assisted by the Baltimore Police Department located Dillon Augustyniak in the 2100 block of Ramsey Street, Baltimore, Maryland. The suspect was taken into custody without incident and has been charged for the murder of Steven Wilson with First Degree Murder, Armed Robbery, Theft $1500.00 to under $25,000.00 and Firearm use in a Felony Crime of Violence. The investigation revealed this was a random act of violence with the motive being robbery. CAPTION D.C. Police release video showing "person of interest" in threats to CAIR the Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization. CAIR said it is taking extra security precautions after seeing the video. D.C. Police release video showing "person of interest" in threats to CAIR the Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization. CAIR said it is taking extra security precautions after seeing the video. CAPTION Anne Arundel County officials discuss a $550,000 grant awarded to law enforcement by Gov. Larry Hogan to combat gangs. Anne Arundel County officials discuss a $550,000 grant awarded to law enforcement by Gov. Larry Hogan to combat gangs. CAPTION A locomotive at an Odenton maintenance yard caught fire Wednesday morning, damaging the train engine but nothing else. A locomotive at an Odenton maintenance yard caught fire Wednesday morning, damaging the train engine but nothing else.

twitter.com/alex_mann10