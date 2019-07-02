Unmarked Anne Arundel County police car shot, damaged in Glen Burnie

An unmarked Anne Arundel County Police Department vehicle was shot up Tuesday morning, police said.
Officers responded around 7 a.m. Tuesday to the area of Dark Star Way and Buskin Lane for reports of a police vehicle with its windows shot out, the department said.
Police confirmed a window in the vehicle had been shot out and recovered evidence of the shooting, police said.
Nobody was injured, police said.
The department urges anyone with information to contact Northern District Detectives at 410-222-6135 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.
twitter.com/alex_mann10