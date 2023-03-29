Anne Arundel Police Accountability Board presses law enforcement for transparency during quarterly update

As a bill granting it investigatory powers appears destined for failure in the Maryland General Assembly, the Anne Arundel County Police Accountability Board used its quarterly update with local law enforcement agencies to demand more transparency in their handling of citizen complaints against their officers.

On Monday, the board met with representatives from the five agencies under its purview — the Anne Arundel County Police Department, the Annapolis Police Department, the Anne Arundel County Sheriff’s Office, the Anne Arundel Community College police force and the Crofton Police Department — to discuss the status of filed complaints and, if any, disciplinary outcomes.

The quarterly meeting was Executive Director Janssen Evelyn’s last with the Police Accountability Board. Evelyn was named deputy chief administrative officer for County Executive Steuart Pittman in December, three months after his appointment to the accountability board.

The Pittman administration announced Monday that Moyah Panda, a former assistant state’s attorney in Baltimore City, will take over as executive director April 13.

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman announced the appointment of Moyah Panda as the new Executive Director of the state-mandated Police Accountability Board (PAB). (Jennifer Rogers)

Convening quarterly meetings is one of the board’s primary functions written into the Maryland Police Accountability Act of 2021, the sweeping reform bill that repealed the Law Enforcement Officer’s Bill of Rights and set in motion the establishment of accountability boards across the state.

In addition to the state law, which passed after the General Assembly overrode vetoes by then-Gov. Larry Hogan, each of Maryland’s 24 jurisdictions had to pass its own regulations to create an accountability board.

The differences between the state and county versions of the law were the subject of debate Monday, as Anne Arundel board members accused local police of not being compliant with the County Council’s requirements about sharing information — specifically, the clause stating, “complaints of police misconduct filed with a law enforcement agency shall be forwarded to the Police Accountability Board within three days after receipt by the law enforcement agency.”

County citizens who want to accuse an officer of misconduct can either file a complaint through the department in question or through the accountability board’s website.

While the board can “see all of it” when it receives a complaint, accountability chair Jeanette Ortiz said the Anne Arundel board receives “minimal and not very helpful” information when citizens report directly to a police agency.

“It seems Anne Arundel is one of the only, if not only jurisdictions to see the law as so narrow with what information it shares,” Ortiz said, referencing publicly available data in Baltimore and Calvert counties. “I see the law differently and clearly so does every other jurisdiction in the state.”

Monday’s quarterly update was the first since the board published its 2022 annual report in early January, a largely administrative document outlining its first five months of service. It included the number and type of complaints levied against each department — 28 at the time of publication — but no details on the allegations themselves.

In the three months since that report was issued, there have been 23 complaints against the five police agencies. Fifteen are against county police.

Since before the state law went into effect last July, civil rights leaders have criticized the board, calling it “toothless.” State Sen. Jill Carter, a Baltimore Democrat, sponsored a bill earlier this year aimed at giving the county boards investigatory and subpoena powers over cases of alleged misconduct. It failed in committee after one reading.

However, Anne Arundel board members on Monday appeared eager to demonstrate the ideals of the 2021 reform bill and secure as much information from law enforcement as possible.

“Even if you’re not, to the public, it feels like you’re hiding something,” Sarah Kivett, who also serves on the county’s administrative charging committee, told the attending officers. “It lacks transparency. It lacks police reform.”

Attorney Ethan Hunt, the board’s counsel from the County Office of Law, referenced the state law’s parameters for the quarterly meetings “to improve matters of policing” and “review outcomes of disciplinary matters considered by” the county’s administrative charging committees, the accountability board’s discipline body.

Once a complaint is investigated and sustained by the police department in question, the charging committee determines whether to charge the officer and offers recommendations for discipline.

As of Monday, no cases have been brought before the Anne Arundel County administrative charging committee, whose members completed their state-mandated training in January. And the three sustained cases referenced in the board’s 2022 report — all against county police officers — are ineligible for committee review due to a collective bargaining agreement between the county and the department’s police union.

Through a Public Information Act request, The Capital was able to review the three complaints, two of which involved unconstitutional searches and seizures.

In one case, an officer was written up for using inappropriate language during a traffic stop. Another officer was written up after illegally searching a locked trunk during a drunken-driving arrest. And in the third case, an officer was suspended for two days after unlawfully arresting someone who refused to identify himself.

Of the 15 new cases against county police this year, 12 cannot be reviewed by the administrative charging committee because they occurred before Feb. 27 when the collective bargaining agreement expired.

Ortiz said the board would prefer to work alongside law enforcement for information, rather than encourage the public to file complaints with the board because the police “refuse to be transparent.”

“We’re not doing that because we’re collaborating,” Ortiz said, “we’re supposed to be working together on implementing this law.”

County police Capt. Tim Schultz said Monday the department was finalizing a publicly accessible Response to Resistance and Aggression Dashboard. The tool became available Tuesday and details the department’s uses of force since 2018.

Lt. Jacklyn Davis, a county police spokesperson, confirmed Wednesday the department is developing similar dashboards involving complaints and traffic stop data.

Though municipal agencies, like Crofton and Annapolis, are not bound by county law, representatives from each signaled this week their interest in increasing transparency on complaints.

Acting Chief Jason Jett said Crofton, a small department with no complaints since July, would make the board’s complaint form available on its website. Currently, anyone who wants to file a complaint against the department would have to do so in person.

Lt. Joseph Donato with the community college police force said it was interested in doing the same thing.

Annapolis Chief Ed Jackson said his department may be “interested” in a memorandum of understanding clarifying what information the city should share with the board.