The 25th year of the Maryland State Police Polar Bear Plunge will be virtual

The Maryland State Police Polar Bear Plunge benefiting Special Olympics Maryland will be online for its 25th anniversary.
Given the recent spikes in COVID-19 cases and anticipated escalation of those numbers in January, Special Olympics Maryland made the decision to not proceed with any in-person plunge or on-site Super Plunge, a press release said. The plunge was planned for the month of January and in years past has been held at Sandy Point State Park.
Special Olympics Maryland is encouraging all plungers to send in virtual plunge videos for a two-month long competition, with weekly prizes for Plungers of the Week and ultimately determining the Plunger of the Year.
The virtual plunge will be held from Dec. 8 to Jan. 31, 2021. Anyone can participate in the event from anywhere they would like.
“This was a very difficult decision to make but the health and safety of our Special Olympics Maryland community is of the utmost importance to us. Your support of the Polar Bear Plunge has a direct impact on the 8,716 athletes of Special Olympics Maryland,” the release said.
With the plunge being virtual, all donations will continue to support their goal of creating interactive, inclusive communities of dignity and respect across the state.
Longtime Super Plunger and Special Olympics Maryland athlete Adam Hays commented on the decision: “I plunge to show that my disability doesn’t define me. We say ‘you plunge, I play’ …well I plunge so my fellow athletes can play and I encourage all Marylanders do the virtual plunge so that our athletes can play.”
Latest Anne Arundel County
This article will be updated.