Planned Parenthood of Maryland expects a 66% jump in the number of patients seeking treatment over the next two years at its newly expanded facility in Annapolis. The center is unveiling a $2 million expansion Wednesday, a renovation intended to meet growing demand in the region for low-cost family planning services.
As family planning clinics across the country fight to keep their doors open because of a loss of federal Title X funding, the Annapolis center is the first in a series of renovations and expansions Planned Parenthood will make at centers across the state.
Planned Parenthood of Maryland CEO Karen Nelson told editors and reporters at The Capital in an interview last week that the Maryland General Assembly deserves credit for passing a law in 2017 that makes up for any funds lost if Planned Parenthood or other family planning providers are rejected from the federal Title X program. Title X funds family planning services for low-income patients who can’t afford care.
Maryland was the first state to pull out of the Title X program in 2019 when the Trump Administration added a stipulation that clinics funded by the program cannot refer patients to abortion providers.
“(Legislators) are dedicated to ensuring women have access to this care,” Nelson said.
The 7,000-square-foot expansion to the clinic on West Street was not funded by taxpayer money. The state does not fund abortion services offered at the clinic.
Mayor Gavin Buckley and Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman are expected to join Planned Parenthood employees in an invitation-only ribbon-cutting grand opening and facility tour. Anti-abortion protestors frequently picket outside the clinic and could be a presence Wednesday.
Nelson estimates the expanded clinic will see a 66% increase in patients over the next two years. Around 4,400 patients a year visit the Annapolis clinic for preventive health care and family planning services such as birth control, STI and HIV testing and treatment, pelvic and breast exams, cancer screenings and abortions.
Surgical and medication abortions make up about 20% of the services offered at the Annapolis Planned Parenthood, Nelson said. Many patients travel from the Eastern Shore to the Annapolis clinic, which is the closest surgical abortion provider.
The center also sees patients from all over the state and neighboring states like Delaware and West Virginia.
The expansion represented a “drastic change” to the clinic, which remains in the same building but on a different floor, said Fabiola LeBarron, the center’s manager. The clinic used to have a clunky layout that resulted in long waits and appointment times. The previous 2,500 square-foot clinic had a meager waiting room with rows of chairs and limited space for patients and employees.
The newly renovated 9,500-square-foot clinic now “feels like a cafe,” LeBarron said. The waiting room is spacious with modern furniture. A large TV hangs in the waiting room and contemporary music plays overhead. Natural light streams through large windows. There’s a children’s corner and high top tables have built-in phone chargers.
“We’ll be able to see additional patients in a more supportive and comfortable environment with less wait time and less length,” Nelson said.
Past the waiting room, the larger space and evolved layout creates a more efficient patient flow. The clinic grew from four examining rooms to nine. Examining rooms are designated by oversized red numbers splashed on the front. Walls throughout the clinic are colored with cheery pastel green and sky-blue paint. Flower graphics and gender symbols are framed on the wall.
The renovated clinic is expected to serve around 6,500 patients a year. The expansion meets a demand for the services Planned Parenthood provides and offers services in a comfortable and more dignified setting, Nelson said.
Patients who come to Planned Parenthood are from all socioeconomic statuses. Some patients have insurance, some are on Medicaid and others are uninsured. Over 90% of patients at the Annapolis location are women. With state-funded preventive family planning care, patients can pay sliding scale fees for services like a 12-month supply of birth control.
“We have much untapped need here,” Nelson said.
Renovations to the Townson and Ownings Mills Planned Parenthoods are scheduled for this year. Last week, the health center in Easton became the first Planned Parenthood in Maryland to offer hormone therapy for transgender patients. State funds do not cover hormone treatments.
Patients can also speak to a clinician and receive telehealth care through Planned Parenthood’s app “Planned Parenthood Direct.” The app also enables patients to chat with trained educators and receive birth control and UTI treatment in the mail.