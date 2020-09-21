Odenton man makes crash landing in Pennsylvania after his plane has engine trouble

A plane registered to an Odenton man crashed in a residential area in northeastern Pennsylvania Sunday night, sending the two people aboard the plane to the hospital.
The plane, a single-engine 1967 Piper Cherokee Arrow, is registered to Donald W. Harper of Odenton, according to Federal Aviation Administration records. It made an emergency landing around 9 p.m. in the 200 block of Stone Street off Birney Avenue in Moosic, Pennsylvania, according to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Sentinel, which first reported the crash.
Harper, and Eryka Silva, a 36-year-old Westminster resident, who were both aboard the plane, were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the Moosic Police Department said Monday.
Harper suffered a cut above his eye and complained of back pain, police said.
The plane took off from Burlington International Airport in Vermont at 7:09 p.m. before crash landing 255 miles into the trip, according to flight logs.
As the plane descended onto the street, it struck power lines before landing on the road, the left-wing striking a telephone pole. There was no property damage to homes or cars in the area, police said.
The landing was about two miles northeast of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, said Arlene Salac, FAA spokesperson.
The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident, Salac said.
Harper received certification for the aircraft in August 2015, records show.