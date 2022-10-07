Maryland teen among 2 students injured in Va. plane crash, flight instructor killed, police say

A Hanover teen along with a fellow Hampton University student were injured and flight instructor was killed in a Virginia plane crash on Thursday afternoon.

The Newport News plane crash occurred when a flight student increased altitude too quickly during takeoff, causing the plane to stall, according to Virginia State Police.

Advertisement

Investigators have identified the deceased as 23-year-old Viktoria Theresie Izabelle Ljungman of Williamsburg, who was a licensed commercial pilot and the flight instructor for the other two passengers who were in an aviation class. The student pilot was 18-year-old Oluwagbohunmi Ayomide Oyebode of Hanover. Police have not named the other 18-year-old flight student who was injured.

The plane crashed shortly after takeoff Thursday afternoon from the Newport News-Williamsburg International Airport, slamming into an embankment next to the runway.

Advertisement

Oyebode and the other 18-year-old man are students at Hampton University, a spokesperson for the school confirmed. Both were taken to Riverside Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and Oyebode was later transferred to VCU Medical Center in Richmond.

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. >

Hampton University has a partnership with the Rick Aviation Flight School, which is based out of the airport, as part of its Bachelor of Science aviation degree program. The flight school’s website lists Ljungman as a flight instructor.

A staff member at the flight school declined to comment on the crash Thursday.

Ljungman is listed on the 2022 roster for the Hampton University women’s tennis team. Her biography on the team’s webpage states that she was majoring in flight education.

The crash occurred at about 3:03 p.m. Thursday. The airport was closed for about two hours afterward.

While attempting to take off in the Cessna 172 Skyhawk at Newport News-Williamsburg International Airport, Oyebode tried to pull the plane up at “too steep of an angle,” according to Michelle Anaya, a state police spokesperson. This caused the plane to stall in the air at an altitude of about 100 feet and it then “dove” into a ditch next to the runway, Anaya said.

Hampton University canceled classes Friday and organized a prayer service Friday morning for students and faculty, according to an Instagram post from Hampton University Student Government Association.

The Federal Aviation Administration is assisting Virginia State Police in the investigation.