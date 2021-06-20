xml:space="preserve">
Plane crashes in Edgewater with two passengers aboard, no injuries reported

Donovan Conaway
By
Capital Gazette
Jun 20, 2021 2:05 PM

A single-engine airplane with two passengers aboard ran off a runway at Lee Airport in Edgewater on Sunday afternoon, according to Anne Arundel County Fire Department.

At around 12:35 p.m., the department got a call that a plane went through a fence and was partially sitting on Maryland Avenue off Route 2.

The plane was on fire, and firefighters also cleaned up a small fuel spill. No injuries were reported, said Russ Davies, a department spokesperson.

The Federal Aviation Administration has taken over the scene.

